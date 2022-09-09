Ethereum (ETH) bounces between network updates, Terra Classic (LUNC) skyrockets nearly 100%, and bitcoin (BTC) takes a back seat; see what moves cryptocurrencies today

Another week is coming to an end in the market cryptocurrencieswith the stars ethereum (ETH) and Classic Earth (LUNC) being the great protagonists of the day — albeit for different reasons. Who is in the shadow of the two is the bitcoin (BTC).

The biggest cryptocurrency in the world has lost important supports recently: first the US$ 20 thousand, then the US$ 19 thousand and touched the “floor” of US$ 18,650 last Wednesday (07). Today, bitcoin tries to regain higher price levels.

Already the altcoinsalternative currencies to bitcoin, are living their glory days, with investors eyeing discounts on good projects — and falling into some traps out there.

Check out the performance of the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world today:

# Name Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,251.85 2.80% -3.75% two Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,626.73 7.89% 3.63% 3 Tether (USDT) US$ 1.00 0.01% 0.01% 4 USD Coin (USDC) US$ 0.9998 -0.02% 0.03% 5 BNB (BNB) US$ 278.43 5.84% 0.37% 6 Binance USD (BUSD) US$ 1.00 0.00% -0.02% 7 XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3317 2.94% 1.67% 8 Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4691 2.25% 5.16% 9 Solana (SOL) $32.78 5.89% 4.85% 10 Polkadot (DOT) $7.20 3.24% 2.29% Source: Coin MarketCap

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency ETFs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange

ticker manager Price Variation (24h%) Variation (7d%) HASH11 hashdex BRL 18.44 -3.15% -3.46% ETHE11 hashdex BRL 24.45 -0.41% 1.79% BITH11 hashdex BRL 24.05 -0.04% -3.61% DEFI11 hashdex BRL 21.90 -0.99% 1.86% WEB311 hashdex BRL 19.10 -3.00% 0.95% GOAL 11 hashdex BRL 46.99 0.41% 1.69% QBTC11 QR Capital BRL 6.27 -2.49% -4.42% QETH11 QR Capital BRL 6.00 -0.66% 2.92% QDFI11 QR Capital BRL 4.11 2.24% 4.05% NFTS11 investment BRL 28.68 2.43% -2.58% CRPT11 Vitreous BRL 5.51 1.10% 0.73% Source: Google Finance

Ethereum (ETH) advances between updates

The second largest cryptocurrency in the world – and one of the projects that most arouse the optimism of analysts –, ethereum (ETH) recorded a rise of almost 10% this Thursday.

After successful implementation of the update Bellatrixwhich prepares the network to receive the The Merge (“The Fusion”, in free translation), the ETH token is the most traded cryptocurrency of the day, according to Coin Market Cap.

And ethereum futures say so!

While there is no “fair price” for ethereum to hit after the upgrade, investors are betting on a price spike.

Speculation is also running high, according to data from Glassnode. The number of futures contracts (open interests) in call options (call) on ethereum soared, reaching a financial volume of US$ 6.12 billion.

This means that investors are buying cheaper ethereum with a view to appreciation in the future, which shows the great expectation with the The Merge. Check out some points that can help you understand the update.

Earth Classic on the run

Another cryptocurrency that shines this Thursday is the almost defunct Terra Classic (LUNC), former Terra blockchain (LUNA) — which is currently another crypto. Remember the case here.

This coin has skyrocketed almost 100% in the last seven days and is already the 24th cryptocurrency in the world by market cap, according to Coin Market Cap. The quotes started to rise after several network update announcements.

One of them was the beginning of the burning (burn or destruction) of tokens, a method also used by Shiba Inu (SHIB) to keep the supply of cryptocurrencies under control. In this way, it becomes possible to use these currencies as a store of value.

In addition, the developers entered into a series of partnerships to develop the “Terra family” project — which excited the quotes of other Terraform Labs cryptocurrencies.

But it’s worth remembering…

Cryptocurrency LUNC hit all-time highs at $0.0005885. This level is infinitely lower than when the token was still called LUNA, whose highs reached $119.

In addition, the end of the protocol was marked by a lot of confusion between the developers and the network of this cryptocurrency. Market analysts have practically given up following the token due to a lack of trust.

In other words, even if the skyrocketing protocol is obvious, it is yet another project that investors should avoid.