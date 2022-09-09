EU natural gas price ceiling is ‘stupidity’, says Putin

Felipe Moreno Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the proposal being debated in the European Union to impose a cap on the value of natural gas coming from Russia “stupid”. The statement was made during the Eastern Europe Forum (EEF) this Wednesday (7) and was echoed by the Russian agency Tass.

“Limiting Russian gas prices is another stupidity that has no future. The European market for energy resources was privileged, but now it is not. The demand for energy resources from China is growing and the agreements with Russia are working,” he said. to the gifts.

Putin also said that his country “will no longer deliver anything” to European countries that adopt the ceiling and said that EU member states “need to come to their senses”.

Elsewhere in the speech, the Kremlin chief also claimed that Russia “did not start” the war in Ukraine, “but that it is seeking an end to it because it has existed since 2014”, citing the first disturbances that culminated in the unilateral annexation. from Crimea.

After participating in the event, Putin also announced an agreement between Russian energy company Rosneft, which is controlled by the government, with the Mongolian government for the construction of a new gas pipeline that will take gas to China.

Called Siberia Force 2, the pipeline idea was designed to consolidate systems for transporting gas in eastern Russia.

Meeting with Xi

Also this Wednesday, the Russian ambassador to Beijing, Andrey Denisov, told the Tass agency that Putin will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, scheduled for 15 and September 16 in Uzbekistan.

“We are planning a serious and thorough meeting of our leaders with a detailed agenda, which we are working on with our Chinese partners,” Denisov said.

