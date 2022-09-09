European giant could surprise the market and announce the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in January

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on European giant could surprise the market and announce the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in January 1 Views

european football

Craque continues with the desire to leave Man United

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeManchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E – UEFA Europa League
Wagner Oliveira

The European football window is officially closed to all centers, but that doesn’t mean the rumors are over, and Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United, which wants to face a new challenge in Europe, is one of the great centers of the European market.

This season, Manchester United is not present in the Champions League, the biggest competition in Europe and which Cristiano Ronaldo has always played in. That’s why the player, who is currently booked with Ten Hag, wants to leave Manchester to experience great Champions League nights again.

without Tuchel, the Chelsea could be the fate of CR7, already in January, when a new window opens in Europe. That’s because the German manager was the main factor in Ronaldo not joining Chelsea, but with his departure from the club, a deal could happen.

Todd Boehly is a big fan of CR7 and the owner of Chelsea. The billionaire businessman wants to have the star’s football at the London club and, without Tuchel, a deal could happen. However, everything will also depend on the words of Graham Potter, the new Blues coach.

Giovanni Albanese, Italian journalist, tried to put hot cloths on the future of the great shirt 7.

“Chelsea is once again the first conceivable destination for Cristiano Ronaldo, already in the January transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be the protagonist again on Champions League nights”said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Serious injury: at Atlético-MG, Arana goes from perfect 2021 to frustration in 2022 with absence from the Cup | athletic-mg

Guilherme Arana lived in glory days in 2021. He won cups, was elected the best …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved