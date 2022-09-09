European giant could surprise the market and announce the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in January

The European football window is officially closed to all centers, but that doesn’t mean the rumors are over, and Cristiano Ronaldo, from Manchester United, which wants to face a new challenge in Europe, is one of the great centers of the European market.

This season, Manchester United is not present in the Champions League, the biggest competition in Europe and which Cristiano Ronaldo has always played in. That’s why the player, who is currently booked with Ten Hag, wants to leave Manchester to experience great Champions League nights again.

without Tuchel, the Chelsea could be the fate of CR7, already in January, when a new window opens in Europe. That’s because the German manager was the main factor in Ronaldo not joining Chelsea, but with his departure from the club, a deal could happen.

Todd Boehly is a big fan of CR7 and the owner of Chelsea. The billionaire businessman wants to have the star’s football at the London club and, without Tuchel, a deal could happen. However, everything will also depend on the words of Graham Potter, the new Blues coach.

Giovanni Albanese, Italian journalist, tried to put hot cloths on the future of the great shirt 7.

“Chelsea is once again the first conceivable destination for Cristiano Ronaldo, already in the January transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be the protagonist again on Champions League nights”said.