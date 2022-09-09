Everyone who’s ever had cancer needs to look at cardiovascular health – 09/08/2022

Who doesn’t know someone who has survived cancer? I bet easy everyone does. Kudos to Medicine, which is getting more and more successful cases, with people over five years after diagnosis and free from the disease. The five years are a milestone for oncologists, signaling that an individual has a good chance of not facing the return of the malignant tumor.

But if the idea is to live longer and live well, you can’t just put a stone on the subject.

Anyone who has had any cancer, at any time — the day before yesterday or centuries ago —, having undergone any type of treatment, whether chemo, radio or immunotherapy, surgery or transplant, needs to keep an eye on cardiovascular health. This care must be constant. Forever.

“The patient cannot be discharged ignoring that he has a risk, at least, between four and five times greater of developing a heart problem”, says cardiologist Ariane Scarlatelli Macedo, currently a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo, where he coordinates an outpatient clinic dedicated to a growing area, that of cardio-oncology.

outside, the survivors — or survivors, a translation that the doctor doesn’t even like so much, but that she uses for lack of another expression — they even have specialized clinics in their follow-up for years on end. But here, in Brazil, the concept is still in its infancy, although it makes perfect sense.

After all, these patients have new challenges, such as lack of muscle mass or sarcopenia. Chronic fatigue, which they don’t always associate with tripping over the past. Emotional disorders, no doubt, because the experience often leaves traces of trauma. Metabolic disorders as a legacy of therapies, and please include cardiovascular disease in the package.

I ask for examples and hear some, drawn from a vast universe of possibilities that the cardiologist knows in depth. “Anyone who’s had radiation therapy to the pelvic area can get a stenosis or narrowing of the artery to the kidneys,” she begins. “Shortly later, this becomes the cause of hypertension that is difficult to control.”

Ariane Macedo also remembers patients with dizziness and other symptoms caused by damage to the arteries that carry oxygenated blood to the brain, the carotids. They might come up with therapy to defeat a head and neck tumor.

The subject is also capable of having dysautonomia, a problem in the autonomic nervous system that governs, among other things, the heartbeat.

“And today there are chronic cancer patients, who control the disease with oral medications”, adds the doctor who, the other day, took care of a woman with pain caused by a dangerous obstruction in the arteries of the legs. She just almost forgot to mention that she had been taking pills for years to keep a tight rein on chronic myeloid leukemia.

But, of course, it’s much easier to forget about cancer than—thankfully! — stayed in the past. However, ignoring that it ever happened and going unattended can lead to heart problems that are more frequent and, worse, tend to occur earlier in these individuals.

To understand the risk

In her presentation last Tuesday, 6th, during the 35th Brazilian Congress of Endocrinology and Metabology, Professor Ariane brought two documents fresh from the oven.

Still warm, a study published just two months ago in JACC Cardiology, the most respected journal in the field, evaluated 21,000 patients who had faced cancer with chemotherapy. They showed that they had a 42% higher risk of having heart failure and a 59% higher risk of suffering from coronary artery disease.

Scientists have been wary of other, more traditional risk factors. They compared, for example, people with diabetes who had cancer and people with diabetes who did not have a malignant tumor. Now, it would be cowardly to equate someone with high blood sugar and cancer with someone else with just the oncological issue. This was not done. Taking things apart, they saw that the cardiovascular risk linked to cancer, in and of itself, was sky-high.

“This means that, without taking care of the hearts of such survivors, we miss the chance to reduce almost half of the incidence of the diseases that kill the most in the world”, observes the doctor, who also took to the congress the brand new guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology on how to follow up on these individuals.

The Europeans created a way to point out the risk and the necessary measures according to the type of tumor, the treatment carried out and other details. Also because, depending on the case, the person may be more likely to have a heart attack or hypertension — and so on. Care must then be directed to where the danger resides.

cancer alone

In a way, a malignant tumor is already, from birth, related to diseases that affect the heart. Inflammatory substances favor the appearance of both problems at the same time. And not only that. They share risk factors.

There are several examples, not to mention the aforementioned diabetes. Smokers not only damage the lungs, increasing the danger of cancer there, but also destroy the arteries.

There are, however, links that remain unclear. Interestingly, studies indicate that there is an increased risk of someone having serious cardiovascular problems — a heart attack, a stroke — about three months before being diagnosed with cancer.

“No one understands why women are more likely to suffer from atrial fibrillation, which leaves the heart rate irregular and causes palpitations, about six months before the breast tumor is caught”, says the doctor. “In other words, the heart may be a sign of a hidden process involved with the oncological disease.”

The treatment effect

This is already known to everyone. A classic is anthracyclines, ruby-colored drugs that people call the treatment red chemo. “They cause dysfunction in the ventricle,” says Ariane, referring to the chamber in the heart that ejects blood. Result: “The person develops heart failure, sometimes more than ten years later.”

Radiotherapy has fortunately evolved. Today he can focus more on the tumor itself. But we live with generations that underwent this treatment in the 1980s and 1990s, when it was much more aggressive. “Radiotherapy performed on children who have survived lymphoma causes alarms in adults who are now 30, 40 years old”, notes Ariane.

After three decades of exposure to old-fashioned radiotherapy in the thoracic region, the incidence of infarction is 12%, to be sure. “The great news is that a young person has an 83% chance of overcoming leukemia, growing up and becoming an adult. But, if not followed closely to prevent further problems, your risk of having something potentially fatal in your heart is much higher.” than that of people in the same age group who have not had a bone marrow transplant”, gives yet another example. In fact, the radiotherapy and chemo combo can multiply this threat by 28 times if nothing is done.

How to act to prevent

If the person doesn’t already have a lot of information written down in detail, he should go after it. Here, the list: what was the histological diagnosis of the tumor, that is, the characteristics of its cells; what would have been the chemotherapy drugs used and the exact dosage of each one of them; if immunotherapy was used, what type and number of cycles; finally, radiotherapy was performed, which field was irradiated, which technique and which degree of radiation was used.

“Keep this with your documents for the rest of your life”, advises Ariane Macedo. But she reassures: “Not all treatments cause heart problems, but many of them have that potential to different degrees and, knowing what has been done, we can focus follow-up on what is most likely to happen.”

Thus, a woman who has irradiated the left breast in the past may have damage to the main artery of the heart ahead, and this is where doctors will pay more attention in consultations that will be repeated from time to time.

Of course, the patient needs to do the basics. “Keep in mind that he overcame cancer, but for that, his heart suffered an insult”, reinforces Ariane. Therefore, if it is appropriate for everyone to control blood pressure and glucose, keep cholesterol at optimal levels, stop smoking, do physical activity and have a balanced diet, for survivors of a tumor this is even more fundamental.

After all, what’s the point of swimming away from cancer and dying on the beach because of your heart? It’s to take care of him, honoring his battle.