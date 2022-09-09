Ex-boyfriend says Tiago Ramos is violent and loses control with alcohol

Reproduction / Instagram Tiago Ramos has been confirmed in the cast of A Fazenda 14

Record took A Fazenda fans off guard on Thursday night (8) and announced, during the final of Ilha Record 2, two more names that will be in the 14th season of the reality show: Kerline Cardoso and Tiago Ramos. And the column has already started to receive worried reports about the participation of Neymar’s ex-stepfather in the program.

An ex-boyfriend of Tiago, a longtime friend of this columnist who speaks to you and who asked for anonymity, showed great concern about the boy’s participation in reality. And he has plenty of reasons for that, because he went through unpleasant experiences with him.

Before you get scared with the information “ex-boyfriend”, it has to be clear that Tiago Ramos is bisexual. Although he became famous for dating Nadine Gonçalves, Neymar’s mother, he has no problems in relationships with men or women.

And this ex of Tiago said he had to send him away back to Recife, at his parents’ house, because of the lack of control and embarrassment that he made him go through on several occasions, all because he completely loses control when he consumes alcohol. He gets aggressive and destroys everything around him.

In one of the fights they had, Tiago even took a large knife with a very sharp blade, the kind used to cut meat, and went for the friend in the column. He was drunk, had a fit of jealousy and freaked out.

“Record is very brave to put him on the farm. Tiago has several marks on his body. Whenever he drinks he puts on a show, and he has tried to take his own life several times. I don’t know how they will control it there. a danger to everyone. I’m sure he will be expelled, because he doesn’t control himself”, said the ex-boyfriend of the participant of A Fazenda 14.

The column had already reported a few months ago about a fit of rage that Tiago Ramos had with Nadine Gonçalves in one of the secret meetings they had there in Rio de Janeiro. He destroyed the place and left to unwind. In the meantime, Neymar’s mother took her things and fled back to Santos and prohibited her ex-boyfriend from entering the apartment she rented to have their relationships.

The boy was left in the middle of the street, abandoned, and began to use social networks to provoke Neymar’s mother. It was a scandal. Neighbors heard the fight and reported complete destruction. A true horror show.

We are well aware that Record makes psychologists available to the participants of A Fazenda 14, but apparently it will have to redouble security at times when alcohol is available to the confined. Because Tiago’s background is compromising and the accounts of his ex-partners are frightening.