EXTRA money confirmed at CAIXA: Government releases new FGTS withdrawal in September and workers can now withdraw

In this month of September, Caixa Econômica Federal releases the new withdrawal from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). The release refers to the birthday withdrawal modality.

At first, this month, workers born in the month of September are entitled to Withdrawal FGTS 2022.

Firstly, it is important to point out that joining the modality is optional, so those who did not opt ​​for the birthday service remain in the standard system of the FGTS.

What is the FGTS withdrawal amount in SEPTEMBER?

First of all, it is important to confirm that, upon joining the birthday withdrawal, the worker receives part of the available balance in his FGTS one more extra.

In summary, the FGTS withdrawal will depend on the amount, check the proportions in the table:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

FGTS: How to join the birthday loot?

The worker can join the modality through the application FGTSavailable for download on Android and iOS devices.

So, here’s how to do it:

First, download the app on your mobile; Also, open it and click on “My FGTS”; Choose the alternative “Anniversary Withdrawal”; Read the terms and conditions; Finally, if you agree, select “Join the Anniversary Withdrawal”.

What happens if I get fired?

The adhesion to the birthday loot brings some changes regarding the worker’s rights in the face of dismissal. Check the information below:

Worker who adhered to the FGTS birthday withdrawal: being able to withdraw only the amount referring to the termination fine. The balance of the termination of the contract is not transferred, since another option has been adhered to.

Worker who is in the standard FGTS modality (withdrawal-termination): when dismissed without just cause, he is entitled to full withdrawal from the FGTS account, including the termination fine.

Who can apply for the birthday withdrawal?

To join the modality, you must meet the following criteria:

First, be over 18 years old;

Have a checking or savings account at Caixa;

Have enough balance in FGTS ;

; Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue;

Finally, being compliant with Caixa or using the credit resource to pay the debt

Can I opt out of this withdrawal option?

First, it is important to note that any worker who opts for the FGTS anniversary withdrawal may request a return to the standard withdrawal, that is, the withdrawal withdrawal. For this, just use the official application of the Guarantee Fund.

Therefore, to carry out the withdrawal, the worker cannot have a contracted advance operation.

In addition, it is important to note that the return to standard withdrawal will not happen immediately. According to the law, the change will only take effect from the first day of the 25th month after the date of the return request.