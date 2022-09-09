Facebook speaks out on Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition at CADE

Thanks to the transparency process of the Brazilian public administration, we can closely observe the procedures for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Our regulatory body for this type of business is called WHERE IS IT. The interesting thing is that we can observe how each company manifests itself about the biggest purchase in the history of games.

Like Google, Ubisoft, Apple and many others, the Facebook (Goal) followed in the position that such acquisitiondo not configure the monopolyoe does not restrict the options in the market. So, check out some extra snippets below:

Question from CADE: To the best of your company’s knowledge, what are the main game developers/publishers that effectively compete with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard in the (i) global and (ii) national scenarios (from the perspective of the Brazilian consumer)? Consider, in your answer, the players capable of producing games considered as “AAA” category by the industry, thus understood the titles that demand greater investments in production and marketing. Facebook’s response: Meta understands that the publishing and development of electronic games is intensely competitive, attracting a wide range of players that compete globally with each other. In addition to Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, major developers/publishers include, but are not limited to: ●Bandai Namco;

● Capcom;

● Electronic Arts;

● Embracer;

● Epic Games;

● Konami;

● NetEase;

● Nintendo;

● Riot Games;

● Sega;

● Sony Interactive Entertainment;

● Square Enix;

● Take-Two Interactive;

● Tencent;

● Ubisoft;

● Valve;

● Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment;

● Xbox Game Studios; and

● Zynga. To the best of Meta’s knowledge, all of these publishers have AAA titles in their portfolios and/or are capable of producing AAA titles. Question from CADE: In your company’s view, does Activision Blizzard publish any title(s) that, due to their characteristics or specificities, do not have close competitors published by other companies in the gaming industry? Which one(s)? Facebook’s response: Meta is always working to bring new titles to its platform and build relationships with publishers and developers. [ACESSO RESTRITO]. The electronic games sector is highly dynamic and competitive, with an abundance of content produced by several developers (see item 8 above) and with constant entries of new players (see item 7 above). [ACESSO RESTRITO].

As seen, Facebook has shown itself favorable the acquisition of Microsoft Xbox and that this should not limit access to games as it is easy for new competitors to enter this market, and that there are many developers capable of providing AAA (high budget) games.

Another interesting detail is that CADE wants to know which Activision Blizzard games are “essential” for the market, and Facebook responds again that this does not exist, it is a varied market and therefore “Call of Duty” was not even mentioned in the document by the social media giant. Therefore, the Facebook takes issue with Sony Playstation allegations that says that Call of Duty is something that has no competitors and that in itself is an unshakable genre that creates a monopoly.

