Fans indicate preference for mixed Corinthians team in Majestoso; see poll result

This Sunday, at 4 pm, Corinthians faces São Paulo for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, four days before the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense. In view of this scenario, in a survey carried out in the My Helmmost fans assumed the need to spare some athletes at Majestoso.

In total, 45.1% of voters indicated a preference for a mixed team in the duel against São Paulo, in order to merge starting players with reserves. The measure has been widely used by coach Vítor Pereira this season to mitigate the effects of the tight schedule on the physical conditioning of his players.

The possibility of playing with maximum force in the classic Majestoso also showed strong acceptance by Fiel. The hypothesis was preferred by 42.9% of the votes in the poll, which still had 12% of the votes considering a totally alternative team in the match.

Whether with starters or with reserves, the fact is that this Sunday’s match is of great importance to coach Vítor Pereira. Under the command of Corinthians, the Portuguese coach has not yet won direct rivals from the capital of São Paulo.

Corinthians and São Paulo face each other in a duel that could bring Corinthians closer to the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, occupied by Palmeiras, with an eight point advantage. The ball rolls at 4pm, at Morumbi Stadium.

