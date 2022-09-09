Fans invade the profile of the athlete who caused Arana’s injury: ‘I didn’t need to’

Quoted to be one of Brazil’s full-backs in the World Cup at the end of the year, Guilherme Arana will not be able to compete in the World Cup. Last Wednesday, the athlete was tackled by striker Carlos Eduardo, from RB Bragantino, and suffered a multi-ligament injury. Fans invaded the social networks of the athlete from the São Paulo club.

– With all due respect here commenting on your daughter’s photo, but do you need to enter Arana like that? Po, bro, you took the guy’s dream of playing in a World Cup – wrote a fan.

– You should at least apologize for this criminal entry that took our side out of the Cup – criticized another fan.

– Thanks for taking our side from the team and the national team, I won’t curse you but let it serve as a lesson to avoid this type of entry – commented an athletican.

On social media, Guilherme Arana’s brother, Gustavo, said that the side was on Tite’s list, which will be released this Friday. The bid took place in the 48th minute of the second half, when the score was at 1 to 1. Arana was in pain on the pitch and Carlos Eduardo only received the yellow card.