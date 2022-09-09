Fast & Furious: ‘Tokyo Drift’ Actor Is Now 50 Years Old

The actor Sung Kang played the role of the character Han Lue in “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift”. He was born on April 8, 1972 and is currently 50 years old. Kang also appeared in the cast of “The Motel” as Sam Kim.

What many don’t know is that the star also owns a restaurant located in Los Angeles called Saketini. After the tragic death of his character in “Tokyo Dare”, viewers were surprised by his return in “Fast and Furious 9”.

During the movie it was also explained how this was possible and how Han managed to survive. Sung is the son of immigrants from South Korea. Some other highlights of his career were “Forbidden Warrior”, “Antwone Fisher” and “War”.

The third film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise introduced the drift style, which consists of escaping the back of vehicles in curves. With a budget of US$ 85 million, the film grossed US$ 159 million worldwide, becoming a success.

Sung Kang has an Instagram profile with 3.1 million followers. Despite being 50 years old, his joviality still draws attention through his photos and videos shared on the social network.