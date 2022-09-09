FBI finds foreign government nuclear information at Trump’s residence

One of the top-secret documents seized by the FBI at the residence of former US President Donald Trump described the nuclear capability and military defense of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

According to the paper, which cites anonymous sources close to the case, some of the documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida mansion were so confidential that only the president and cabinet officials or those close to them to it they could authorize other members of the government to access them.

The report did not mention the country whose defense and nuclear capabilities were cited in the documents.





According to the paper, content like this required special permissions as needed, rather than a generic authorization labeled top secret.

Trump faces mounting legal pressure. The Justice Department maintains that these top-secret documents were “probably hidden” to obstruct an FBI investigation into the former president’s possible mishandling of classified material.

When agents searched the Mar-a-Lago mansion, they found material so sensitive that “even FBI counterintelligence personnel and Department of Justice attorneys conducting the search required additional clearances before they could review certain documents,” one noted. government court case.

The FBI’s August operation followed a review of “highly confidential” records that Trump finally turned over to authorities in January, after months of back-and-forth with the National Archives and Records Administration.





The 15 boxes seized from the former president’s home contained 184 documents marked as confidential, secret or top secret. After receiving instructions from the FBI, Trump’s attorney turned over 38 additional confidential documents and provided an affidavit that they represented the latest material.

However, the FBI discovered “multiple sources of evidence” that show the confidential documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.



