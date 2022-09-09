Federal Government Declares Official Three-Day Mourning for Death of Queen Elizabeth II | Policy

The Jair Bolsonaro government decreed three days of official mourning throughout the national territory due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, of England, this Thursday (8).

The decree, signed by Bolsonaro and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto Franco França, was published in an extra edition of the “Official Journal of the Union”.

“Official mourning is declared throughout the country, for a period of three days, counting from the date of publication of this Decree, as a sign of sorrow for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland” , says the document.

Elizabeth II died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The announcement was made through the official channels of the British royal family. The Royal House reported that Elizabeth died “peacefully”.

President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, published a message of condolence on a social network.

“‘When life seems difficult, the brave don’t lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are even more determined to fight for a better future.'” With these words, Queen Elizabeth II shows why she was not just the Queen of Britons, but a queen to us all,” the post reads.

“It is with great sorrow and emotion that Brazil receives the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary and unique woman, whose example of leadership, humility and love for her country will continue to inspire us and the whole world until the end of time. Eternity often surprises us, taking from us those we love, but today, it was eternity’s turn to be surprised, with the glorious arrival of Her Highness the Queen of the United Kingdom. May God receive her in your infinite kindness and comfort your family and the British people,” Bolsonaro continued.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Brazilian government expresses its regret over the death of Queen Elizabeth II and conveys condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.

The Embassy of Brazil in the United Kingdom published, on social media, a message of condolence in English regarding the death.

“Brazil is deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth. As the world mourns her departure, we fondly remember her trip to Brazil, where she was warmly received. Her sense of duty and devotion to her people over decades, will not be forgotten”, reads the post in free translation.

The official English-language account of the Brazilian Ministry of Communications published, on Twitter, an image of the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.

Authorities and presidential candidates in Brazil mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II