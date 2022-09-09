“Feeling Even More Powerful”

The teacher surprised netizens by appearing with her new hairstyle

Images: Reproduction / Jessilane's official Instagram.
During this morning, Wednesday (7), the former participant of “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Jessilane Alvessurprised netizens by posting a video on his official Instagram profile, which has more than one million followers, showing off her new look.

The teacher had already drawn the attention of some viewers because of her beauty and personality during her confinement in the most guarded house in the country. The famous revealed to her fans the result of her “transformation” in a creative video.

In the caption of the publication, Jessi says she is feeling even “more powerful”. “The new look is here and now I’m feeling even more powerful. Lit black that speaks, right?”, she said, earning several accolades on the web.

“Too cute, see?”praised a follower. “My God, she is the most beautiful”, said another. “I already want it on product packaging for our curly hair”wrote a third person, campaigning for the biologist to model for hair products.

