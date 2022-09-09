Felipe Velozo, Tomás from ‘Mar do Sertão’, talks about his 1st soap opera and the inspirations to compose the character

Felipe Velozo’s 35-year-old Bahian flavor, manner and charisma has gained more and more space in the audiovisual sector. After participating in film productions such as the award-winning “Marighella”, in the series “Vale dos Esquecidos” (HBO Max), “Eleita” (Amazon Prime) and “Família Paraíso” (Multishow). He faces a new challenge: giving life to Tomás in “Mar do Sertão”, Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

“I received the invitation through Márcia Andrade, the casting producer for the telenovela. I was happy with the affectionate way it happened, and I accepted right away. We had a meeting with the artistic director Allan Fiterman, who explained to me about the plot, about Tomás and we closed it. ‘Mar do Sertão’ is a love story, beautiful, light and portrays the Northeastern people with great strength, beauty and will surely conquer Brazil”, says Felipe, who in the story plays the bank manager of Canta Pedra, in love with Rosinha (Sara Vidal), and seeks to help her fulfill her dream of going to college. Who doesn’t like the idea is her father, Seu Timbó (Enrique Diaz).

Felipe himself considers the character a “good match” and sees parallels in his own life: “I see myself a lot in Tomás. He is serene, honest and his mission is to help people through his post in the city”, says the artist, who also spoke about the memories of the plot, which takes place in the northeastern hinterland, brought: “I believe that what brings a character closer to the spectator is the identification. People need to look at the screen and find that life possible. My biggest source of construction has always been observation and this time was no different,” he says.

Inspiration for the character

Felipe explains where he got the inspiration for his character: “I have a great friend named Rafael, who I call ‘Careca’. Raised only by his mother, a cook, from humble origins who always fought for the future of her children, he graduated from a federal university and won a prominent position in the bank through of a lot of study and hard work. I saw him go through each stage and transform his reality. When I heard about Tomás, all I thought about was him and this type of Brazilian who has no option but to face and win”.

Finally, the Bahian actor, who studied law before dedicating himself to art, says he fulfills a big dream by working on a Globo soap opera: “It is a very special moment. Being able to join this company, talking about the Northeast with such a sensitive text, such a competent team and such a brilliant cast, I consider it a real gift. I’m where I’ve always dreamed of. Living this story has been beautiful.”