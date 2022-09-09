FGTS Futuro can be used to finance homeownership

Government intends to authorize the use of the future FGTS to finance properties under the Casa Verde e Amarela program

Less than a month before the elections, the government intends to authorize the use of the Future Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS), which is the forecast of resources that the worker who works with a formal contract will have in the fund if he continues to be employed, for the financing of Casa Verde e Amarela properties, aimed at the low-income population.

The idea is to use the deposits that will be made by the employer in the FGTS account to calculate the income of people who wish to acquire their own home. In this way, the amounts are blocked for the payment of this financing.

Measure favors builders

According to specialist José Urbano Duarte, the commitment of the future FGTS can generate problems. “The FGTS consignment can create a purchasing power that the person may not have to acquire his house”. Duarte also says that “Whoever commits the FGTS to the installment will never accumulate the amount to try to anticipate the discharge”.

The initiative responds to a request from construction companies, which have large stocks of properties. Because, between January and July of this year, 145,200 units of the Casa Verde e Amarela program were contracted, 17.6% less than in the same period of 2021.

Resignation

If the worker is fired after the purchase of the property with future use of the FGTS, he will have to pay the total payment or lose the property.

According to Caixa technicians, the objective is to focus on the lower income strata of the program, up to R$ 4,800. The use of the FGTS must be in force for less than ten years.

In addition, the modality triggers the guarantee fund, in addition to the property itself serving as collateral for the loan. Therefore, in case of default, the house can be taken. In this way, the worker will be left without the house and without the Fund.

provisional measure

The provisional measure (MP) that created digital microcredit for microentrepreneurs also authorizes the use of the future FGTS. In this way, the use of the future FGTS was included in the MP during the processing in Congress, in response to a request from the government itself, to meet the needs of construction companies. Thus, the measure is already in force, but awaits resolution.

Image: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com