FIIs up 20% in one month: when to consider capital gain before dividends?

The long-term, dividend-focused strategy is an almost consensus recommendation for real estate fund investors. But if the invested FII goes up a lot in a short period, is it worth deviating from the initial plan and putting the profit in your pocket? When is it worth selling a real estate fund?

The doubts were highlighted in this Tuesday’s edition (6) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. The program also had the participation of André Dias, investor and one of the presenters of the podcast brothers days.

In August, Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – rose 5.76%, the best performance of the year. The result was influenced by the performance of the “brick” FIIs, which invest directly in real estate and rose by up to 24% in the period.

The more than 50,000 new investors who entered the market between June and July – according to B3 data – probably benefited from the rise and, given the result, a doubt may have arisen: take the opportunity to sell the shares at a profit or keep the long-term focus.

channel creator Master of Wealth and with more than 15 years of experience in the financial market, Dias defends the maintenance of the long-term strategy for real estate funds, even in the face of a strong appreciation, as occurred in August.

“Even if it’s a fund that has gone up very fast, I just rebalance my portfolio”, he explains. “I will make new investments in FIIs with little weight in my portfolio and with attractive prices”.

In Dias’ assessment, the premise that a real estate fund is a long-term investment must be considered. In addition, he recalls that the capital gain generated on the sale of FIIs is taxed at 20%.

Discover the step-by-step guide to living on income with FIIs and receiving your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

When to sell a real estate fund?

Otuki, from Clube FII, follows the same line and points out that the purchase of a property or a portfolio of real estate receivables certificates (CRI) via a real estate fund usually has a long-term perspective. For him, the sale of the FII should only be considered in very specific situations.

But in the event of a strong rise, like the one that took place last month, the economist admits the realization of part of the profit generated by the appreciation of the quota.

“It makes sense to realize at least part of the gains of FIIs that rose 15% to 20% in a single month,” he says. “One strategy is to seek to allocate the sale proceeds to other FIIs that still have a discount on their book value”, he ponders.

Another situation that may suggest the sale of a fund would be maintaining the balance of the portfolio. In this case, Otuki recommends allocating the capital gain obtained from the sale of a fund to another FII in the same segment.

“The market tends to exaggerate both positive and negative facts and this can create opportunities to exchange an FII for another in the same sector”, he explains. “This assessment must also be done very carefully.”

Finally, a third situation that requires the sale of shares in a real estate fund is the loss of portfolio fundamentals, explains Otuki.

“Usually, there is only a drastic change in fundamentals when a material fact is disclosed that causes a large impact on the fund’s income”, reflects the economist. He cites the example of the hotel sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, which practically had no operation in the face of the restrictions imposed in the period.

Why are “brick” FIIs soaring?

With the reduction in the movement of people during the Covid-19 pandemic, “brick” funds – especially those for shopping malls and offices – had reduced revenue and saw their shares lose value on the stock exchange.

The rise in interest rates in the country – which rose from 2% to the current 13.75% per year in the last 16 months – also influenced the prices of these FIIs. The movement made fixed income investments more profitable, attracting equity investors – including real estate funds.

In Dias’ opinion, the current deflation scenario – the July IPCA showed a 0.68% drop in prices – and the possible end of the cycle of interest rate hikes made investors look more closely at discounted assets, such as investment funds. “brick”, which stimulated the strong rise registered last month.

“And the ‘brick’ real estate funds are still cheap”, he evaluates. “These funds are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and have not risen to the level of the book value of their portfolios, entering the radar of investors”.

Real estate funds currently represent 25% of André Dias’ investment portfolio, which signals not to give up diversification.

“I have both types of real estate funds, ‘brick’ and ‘paper’, and I diversify between the office, logistics, shopping malls and hybrid segments”, he details. “I, in particular, just don’t like FoFs”, punctuates the specialist, referring to funds that invest in shares of other FIIs.

beyond the channel Master of Wealth and the podcast brothers dayshe still manages Holding AC Dias, a financial education project created with his sister, influencer Carol Dias.

Check out more tips from André Dias in this Tuesday’s edition (6) of League of FIIs. produced by InfoMoneythe program airs every Tuesday at 7 pm on the InfoMoney on Youtube. You can also review all past edits.

