Filipe Toledo beats Italo and is world surfing champion for the 1st time

Filipe Toledo is the great champion of the 2022 World Surfing Tour. The surfer from Ubatuba (SP) won two heats in a row in the best of three against the also Brazilian Italo Ferreira in the grand decision of the WSL Finals, in Trestles, in the United States.

Now, he joins Italo himself among the Brazilian world champions. Brazil has won six titles in the last eight years: Gabriel Medina (2014, 2018 and 2021), Adriano de Souza (2015), Italo (2019) and now Filipinho (2022).

The green and yellow party took over the beach, full of Filipinho’s friends and family. In the final seconds of the heat, he started crying with emotion and was soon hugged by Italo, who congratulated him. Afterwards, he came out of the sea and was carried by fans and received kisses and hugs from his wife and parents.

The second heat of the final started with Toledo going for a right full of hits and rips (note 5.17), while Italo came right behind on a left and tried to make a giant aerial, but did not complete the maneuver.

The heat later cooled down, and the surfers were slow to catch a new wave. Filipe was the one who appeared first and scored the best drum score so far, with a 5.67.

Italo responded with a 6.33, but Toledo followed with a 7.83 and left the potiguar needing a score above 7 points 15 minutes from the end of the heat.

In the final minutes, the Brazilians surfed the same wave: Filipe to the right, and Italo to the left. The paulista scored 8.67, against 8.60 for the potiguar. End of heat and party in Toledo, who won by 16.50 to 14.93 in total.

Filipinho reached the WSL Finals and went straight to the big decision for being the leader of the world ranking. Italo, on the other hand, had a real marathon until the final: he was fourth in the ranking. First, he beat Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi (fifth in the rankings). He then eliminated Australians Ethan Ewing (third) and Jack Robinson (runner-up) before facing Toledo. Dominant against the other opponents, the Olympic champion did not find himself at sea against Filipe.

Stephanie Gilmore is eighth champion in the women’s

Image: Pat Nolan/World Surf League

In the women’s, the title went to the Australian Stephanie Gilmore. She reached the Finals fifth in the ranking and did the unlikely: she beat Costa Rican Brisa Hennessy (fourth), Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb (third) and French Johanne Defay (runner-up) until reaching the decision against Hawaiian Carissa Moore. (rank leader).

Stephanie won 2-0 in the final against Carissa and won her eighth World Tour title. Before 2022, the Australian was champion in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2018.