Filipe Toledo is world champion after beating Italo Ferreira







Filipe Toledo in an interview after being champion Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/WSL Brazil

Filipe Toledo is the 2022 World Surfing Champion. He won a Brazilian final against surfer Italo Ferreira, at the WSL Finals, in Trestles, United States.

Filipe won his first world title this year, after being runner-up last year. While Italo was trying to win the championship, once he was champion in 2019.

FILIPE TOLEDO IS 2022 WORLD CHAMPION! 7️⃣7️⃣🏆🌊🇧🇷 The dream came true: Filipe Toledo beats Italo Ferreira 2-0 in the Title Confrontation at #RipCurlWSLFinals and becomes WORLD CHAMPION for the 1st time in his career. An EPIC season for the Ubatuba location. #WSLBrasil pic.twitter.com/Gx4L0F5MZd — WSL Brazil 🇧🇷 (@WSLBrasil) September 8, 2022

This was Brazil’s sixth title on the circuit and the fourth in a row. Winner of the last edition, Gabriel Medina was also champion in 2014 and 2018. The other achievements are by Ítalo, in the 2019 edition, and by Adriano Souza, aka Mineirinho, in the 2015 dispute. In 2020, there was no dispute due to the pandemic .

The final brought together the top five of the WSL rankings. As he arrived at the decision as leader of the ranking, Filipinho was just waiting for the winner of the previous heats to face him in the dispute for the title. Also, he had the advantage that he was competing at home, as he lives outside of Lower Trestles and often trains there.

In the Finals dispute this Thursday, Italo had a harder path than Filipinho. As he reached the end of the season as fourth in the rankings, he had to play three heats before reaching the decision.

The potiguar’s journey began against Japanese Kanoa Igarashi, fifth in the ranking, in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final, won by the Brazilian. Once again in the position of executioner, Italo passed Igarashi with a total score of 13.37 against the opponent’s 11.83. He then went 13.10 to 11.83 to unseat third-placed Ethan Ewing. Then he faced second place Jack Robinson, also representing Australia, increased the score and won by 16.10 to 13.30.

Then, it was time to face the compatriot in the grand final. Filipinho led from the first wave and consolidated his 15.13 with ten minutes to go in the initial heat, after scores of 7.63 and 7.50. The best wave was from Italo and it was worth an 8.00, but he arrived at the last moment needing to make a 7.13 to replace a 6.00. He managed to score 7.13 and barely caught up with his opponent.

The second heat repeated the plot of the first, with Italo chasing after the difference. After a score of 1.00 in a single wave, he saw Filipe Toledo add 5.67 and 5.17 to make 10.84. He even managed to improve his grades, rising to 11.23 in the sum of the two best ones, but at this point, the São Paulo native already had 13.50. Thus, the potiguar entered the final five minutes needing at least 7.18 to take the lead. He managed 8.10, but Filipinho scored 8.67 to secure the unprecedented achievement.

GILMORE OCTACAMPEAN AND TATI IN ROOM

Brazil also had a chance of a title in the women’s dispute, with Tatiana Weston Webb, but she finished in fourth place. She reached the decision as third in the rankings and was eliminated after a 15.30-14.87 loss to Australian Stephanie Gilmore, who later became the grand champion.

“It did, but it didn’t. I felt like I did everything possible in the heat. I felt like I got the score at the end, but the judges didn’t think the same thing. That sometimes happens. But I’m really proud of my surfing in the heat. still a title to win with Brazil today. Let’s go”, lamented Tati, who was runner-up last season.

After winning the Brazilian, Gilmore also beat Johanne Defay and won the right to decide the title with the first place in the ranking, the Hawaiian Carissa Moore. In a duel of 12 titles in the water, the Australian won both heats against Moore and celebrated her eighth title, becoming the surfer with the most titles in the WSL. Previously, she was tied with seven-time champion Layne Beachley, also from Australia.

(*With information from Estadão Content)