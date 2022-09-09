Filipe Toledo is world surfing champion for the first time | surfing

A new king is crowned in surfing! After a long wait and hitting the beam, Filipe Toledo is the great world champion, with an undisputed victory over Ítalo Ferreira in the decision of the WSL Finals, in Lower Trestles, California (USA). He won the first two heats and didn’t need a third to lift the trophy. Before the end, he was already crying profusely in the water.

It is the sixth Brazilian title in history and the first for Filipinho, after three for Gabriel Medina and one for Adriano de Souza and Ítalo himself. Toledo had lost the final at the same venue in 2021. He lives with his family and regularly surfs the same wave where he achieves consecration at age 27, after nine seasons in the elite.

Filipe Toledo is world champion after 9 years in the elite; see trajectory

Filipinho is the fourth Brazilian surfing world champion; see list

1 of 2 Filipe Toledo during the WSL Finals — Photo: Reproduction Filipe Toledo during the WSL Finals — Photo: Reproduction

The surfer had the best season of his career and dominated the circuit throughout the campaign. He was champion at Bells Beach and Saquarema, the latter with a 10 in the final. Filipe had already been among the four best in the world in the last three seasons.

Italo arrived at Trestles fourth in the rankings. He needed to get past Kanoa Igarashi (Japan), Ethan Ewing (Australia) and Jack Robinson (Australia) to reach the final. The energy was different – and interviews during the day showed a surfer with blood in his eyes. But it was Filipinho’s turn.

2 of 2 Italo Ferreira wsl finals 2022 trestles surfe — Photo: Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League Italo Ferreira wsl finals 2022 trestles surfe — Photo: Photo by Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League

Filipinho scored 15.13 to 14.97 in the first heat, with emotion until the last minute. In the second heat, the decisive one, the score went from 16.50 to 14.93, with a wave surfed by the two at the same time, each to one side, which defined the confrontation. Check the details below.

Filipe Toledo gets emotional when he hugs his father after winning the surfing world title

First heat: Filipe Toledo 15.13 x 14.97 Ítalo Ferreira

With the sea stirred, Filipinho started determined to solve the heat early. Made 7.50 on the first wave, with beautiful rips, and 6.50 in the second. This is because she fell and saw the board come back in her face, in a move that scared the audience, but without consequences. Ítalo went for the lefts and got a 6.00 in the second wave.

Filipe Toledo scores 7.63 in the WSL final in Trestles

With 15 minutes on the clock, Filipinho was adding maneuvers in a medium wave and took 7.63. In sequence, Ítalo made an 8.00 and returned to the drums, but still needed 7.13 to turn. He caught a right with 11 turns, squeezing all the way, but got 6.97. In the final stretch, Toledo had priority and marked the opponent well.

Ítalo Ferreira scores 8.00 in the WSL final in Trestles

+ Meet the wave of Trestles, stage of the WSL Finals

+ Medina, Mineirinho and Italo added up to five WSL titles; see decisive waves

Filipe Toledo scores 7.50 in the WSL final in Trestles

Second heat: Filipe Toledo 16.50 x 14.93 Ítalo Ferreira

Unlike the first set, the second started balanced, with Ítalo building his notes from the first moments. Made 6.33 already in the second wave, while Filipinho got a 5.17 and a 5.67 in the sequence. In the third wave, bigger and with more walls, Toledo tore several times and won a 7.83.

Italo responded with a 4.90 on his fourth wave and went into the last ten minutes needing a 7.18. It was then that the two surfers caught the same wave, each to one side. Ítalo, to the left, gave two aerials and a rip, taking 8.60. Filipinho, to the right, made several rips and scored 8.67. With that, Ítalo needed 7.91 in the last minute. It was not this time.

Italo’s path to the final

Italo Ferreira 13.37 x 11.83 Kanoa Igarashi

An intense fight to catch the first wave marked the beginning of the heat. Italo complained about Kanoa’s positioning. The judges reviewed the images and found that there was no interference. It was 15 minutes until the first wave surfed. The Olympic champion opened the heat in a medium-sized wave, but managed to fit in three maneuvers to take 4.33 points. The Japanese responded and even took the lead with a 5.00 and a 6.83, showing a good variety of maneuvers. But Italo landed a giant aerial to the right, took 8.17 points and took the lead. The Brazilian still caught another wave with six maneuvers to get 5.20 points and increase the advantage. Kanoa waited for a perfect wave to try the comeback, but the heat came to an end with a Brazilian victory.

Italo Ferreira scores 8.17 in the first match of the WSL Finals in Lower Trestles

Italo Ferreira 13.10 x 11.83 Ethan Ewing

Against Ewing, Italo was soon giving the cards and in the first minutes of heat he already put the opponent in combination with a 6.00 and a 6.83. The Australian felt the blow and had a hard time finding himself in the series, unsuccessfully trying an aerial. The Olympic champion even improved his second grade to 6.27. Ewing didn’t wake up until the last few minutes of the heat, but it was too late.

Italo Ferreira flies and scores 6.83 in the second dispute in the WSL final

Italo Ferreira 16.10 x 13.30 Jack Robinson

The Olympic champion kept pace against Jack Robinson and put on an air show. Italo grew with each wave: 5.33 points, 5.83 points and 6.27 points. The Australian attempted aerials without success. The Brazilian continued to improve his grades and put his opponent in combination with a 7.00 and a 6.70. It was only in the final minutes that Jack Robinson managed a good right, but Italo also responded with a right on the next wave. The scores only came out after the end of the heat: 8.70 for the Australian and 8.77 for the Brazilian, confirming the spot in the final against Filipinho.

Italo takes advantage of the whole wave and scores 7.00 in the fourth match of the final in Trestles

+ Meet the Australian who is the biggest threat to Filipe Toledo’s title

+ Medina sees Filipe Toledo in the best year in the WSL: “Right ahead”

WSL Finals heats