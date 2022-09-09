Filipinho beats Italo and is one battery away from being world champion

Filipe Toledo started ahead in the big decision of the WSL Finals, which will decide the champion of the 2022 World Surfing Tour. The surfer from Ubatuba (SP) beat Italo Ferreira in the first of the best of three heats in Trestles, in the United States.

Now, Filipinho needs to win another heat to win his first world title, while Italo seeks his second title after being champion in 2019. Regardless of who wins, since it is certain that the title belongs to a Brazilian.

In the first heat of the final, Toledo opened with a 7.50 on his first wave. Italo responded with a 6.00, but Filipe remained better and increased the advantage in the sum, first with a 6.90 and then with a 7.63, the best note of the battery so far.

Italo tried to surf more to the left, but saw that Filipinho was getting good marks surfing to the right. That’s when the Olympic champion took a right and received an 8.00.

Italo caught one more wave in the sequence, but the judges gave it 6.97, which was not enough to turn the heat around. The potiguar complained about the note, but there was no way around it. In the end, Toledo won by 15.13 to 14.97 in total.

Fourth in the rankings, Italo reached the big decision after a marathon earlier today. First, he beat Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi (fifth in the rankings). Then, he beat Australians Ethan Ewing (third) and Jack Robinson (runner-up) to qualify for the final against Filipinho, who already entered the decision directly for being the leader of the ranking.