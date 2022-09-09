Find out which are the 15 countries where the British monarch is head of state

Commonwealth Kingdoms are countries that are part of the territory of the United Kingdom and former English colonies that kept the British Queen as a state representative.

Like other British monarchs, the Queen Elizabeth II, who died this Thursday, 8, at the age of 96, was the head of state that represented the most territories in the world, with 15 nations under the crown. Countries like itself England and the Ireland are possessions of UK. Others are former English colonies that kept the British queen as head of state, such as the Canadaa Australia and the New Zealand. Despite the title of head of state, in reality the role of the queen and kings is restricted to participation in official ceremonies, delivery of titles of nobility and institutional relations with leaders of other countries. In the United Kingdom, for example, political power is exercised by Parliament and the prime minister is the head of government. Altogether, the group of territories that until this fifth was under the command of Elizabeth II and that will pass to the administration of King Charles III is called Commonwealth Kingdoms, which are composed of: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tuvalu and the United Kingdom. Barbados recently left the Queen’s territory after undergoing an autonomy process led by Prime Minister Mia Motley in 2021. Check out the infographic below.