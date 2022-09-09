Find out which carbs usually get in the way of your diet

Consuming carbohydrate is essential to maintain metabolic activities, but when consumed in an exaggerated way, it hinders some goals. If you want to lose weight and you can’t, you are probably overdoing it with some high-calorie food, making it necessary to change your eating habits.

Here are some carbohydrates that compromise your diet

breakfast cereal

Breakfast cereals, especially those that have sugar and sweetener, need to be dosed. Some are made from corn, rice and other natural ingredients, but contain chemical additives and empty calories, which are unnecessary in the weight loss process.

french bread

Traditional French bread is also not a good choice for those who want to shed those extra pounds. Make substitutions including wholegrain options and try to vary the breakfast menu, adding fruit and natural foods.

Noodle

Until the pasta seems harmless, only in large portions increase a person’s daily caloric consumption. Even if you add healthy vegetables and spices, the mixture may not provide enough satiety, causing hunger to return soon after a meal.

Choose nutritious food

When buying a processed food, many people only look at the calories. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the composition, because even diet and light foods can contain chemical substances capable of harming the functioning of the metabolism. Consider vitamins and minerals, opting for practicality without giving up nutrition.

Eat carbohydrates at the right time

Carbohydrate basically serves as an energy reserve, therefore, its consumption is indicated before activities that exist a lot in the body. Before training, make your pre-workout including good sources of this element, according to your needs. If necessary, seek a medical evaluation or nutritional monitoring.