Find out why Emily Araújo gave up going to A Fazenda 14

“I’m not going to The Farm. I am not lying and you will see that I am not lying. I swear on my life, on our friendship that I will not go to A Fazenda”, said the influencer.

Emily Araújo (Reproduction: Instagram) Emily Araújo (Reproduction: Instagram)Emily Araújo (Reproduction: Instagram) 6 – Emily Araujo Emily AraújoBrazil News Agency and Leca Novo/Image courtesy of Metrópoles Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Emily Araújo caught with Gui Napolitano The two were caught kissingReproduction / Instagram Emily Araújo rocked it!playback / instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Emily Araújo She participated in BBB17playback / instagram Emily Araújo He said he was wrong to curse a poor woman in the Villa Mix boxplayback / instagram Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Emily Araújo She won the BBB17playback / instagram Emily Araújo Emily Araújoplayback / instagram 0

Asked why she refused Record TV’s invitation, Emily said: “I’m in a moment with some professional goals and I understood, along with my team, that it would not be the right time to venture into a new reality show now”.

Going from Bet do Buteco in Goiânia, which took place last Saturday (3/9), the BBB17 champion Emily Araújo revealed the reason why she will not go to A Fazenda 14.