Find out why Emily Araújo gave up going to A Fazenda 14

Going from Bet do Buteco in Goiânia, which took place last Saturday (3/9), the BBB17 champion Emily Araújo revealed the reason why she will not go to A Fazenda 14.
“I’m not going to The Farm. I am not lying and you will see that I am not lying. I swear on my life, on our friendship that I will not go to A Fazenda”, said the influencer.
Asked why she refused Record TV’s invitation, Emily said: “I’m in a moment with some professional goals and I understood, along with my team, that it would not be the right time to venture into a new reality show now”.