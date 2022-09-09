Find out why Emily Araújo gave up going to A Fazenda 14

Going from Bet do Buteco in Goiânia, which took place last Saturday (3/9), the BBB17 champion Emily Araújo revealed the reason why she will not go to A Fazenda 14.

“I’m not going to The Farm. I am not lying and you will see that I am not lying. I swear on my life, on our friendship that I will not go to A Fazenda”, said the influencer.

Asked why she refused Record TV’s invitation, Emily said: “I’m in a moment with some professional goals and I understood, along with my team, that it would not be the right time to venture into a new reality show now”.

