fine of R$ 50 thousand for those who do not comply

The new rules concerning the food stamp seek to ensure that the benefit has the correct destination, with the guarantee that workers will have the basics on the table or to eat during breaks. Companies that do not follow the new rules can be fined. Check out everything that changes.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the possibility of workers withdrawing the balance of food or meal vouchers in cash after 60 days without use. The intention is precisely avoid that the money be used to pay a bill other than food.

Companies can be fined

The determinations close the siege of the misuse of the benefit, since the Ministry of Labor identified some indications that the food stamp was used for other purposes. That is, in the payment of cable TV, streaming service and even in gyms. Thus, the changes in question are intended to bar any allocation of money other than for the purchase of food or meals.

If fraud continues to happen, companies can be fined. In cases of recidivism, they may be disqualified from the service. The fines apply both to establishments that are selling products not related to food and also to the firm that accredited it.

The value is high! The fine ranges from BRL 5,000 to BRL 50,000.

If the same establishment is fined more than once, the amount is doubled. In this way, the law determines that the benefit is intended only for payment in restaurants and other food stores.

Another point of change is that, with the new rules, the employer is prohibited from receiving discounts when hiring ticket providers. It is a way to prevent this discount from harming the final price of the products to workers, as they should be the biggest beneficiaries.

President Jair Bolsonaro signed the bill into law with vetoes, which will now be analyzed by Congress. The date for the analysis to be carried out is not yet known.