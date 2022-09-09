fintech releases service to all customers with account

O Nubank confirmed that the new feature called “little boxes” is now available to all customers of fintech with digital account. The purpose of the tool is to help users who want to save money, with different income and through a customized experience.

The novelty, which was announced in July, was gradually implemented during the month of August. Since then, more than 500,000 “boxes” have been created, with the five most used objectives being: motorcycle, vacation, car, wedding and birthday. But the objective that stands out the most is the Emergency Reserve, with 53% of the total “boxes” created on the platform.

“Nubank’s innovation in creating the Caixinhas has as one of the main purposes to break the lines between the act of saving money and investing. We want to simplify people’s lives, organization and financial plans to accelerate the process of achieving their dreams”, explained Fernando Miranda, Vice President of Investments at Nubank.

How much do Nubank boxes yield?

Currently, customers of Nubank They have two investment possibilities with yield from day one. These are the RDB, with a yield of 100% of the CDI and immediate or daily liquidity, and the Nu Reserva Imediata, which is a fund with a strategy focused on fixed income and which has daily liquidity and the strength to exceed the CDI over the course of the year. time.

Nu reserva Imediata achieved a performance of 108% of CDI between the month of its launch, February, until August. Compared to savings, the yield is equivalent to 167% in the period. In the last month, the fund’s profitability was a highlight, reaching 111% of the CDI and 175% in relation to the booklet.

New digital account income

Along with the announcement of the “boxes”, Nubank also announced changes regarding the profitability of the digital account. New deposits made therein will automatically yield retroactively.

In practice, this means that the customer will only receive the income from the previous 30 days on the 31st day, as if the money invested was yielding 100% of the CDI rate from the first day. Only after this period will the balance be paid every working day.

However, if the customer has to use the money to make a payment or transfer, the retroactive income will only be applied to the remaining amount. Remembering that the new rule applies to the amounts of new deposits, the previous ones will continue to yield 100% of the CDI daily.