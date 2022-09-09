First kiss in a year causes severe herpes in young woman

A young Danish woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing photos of the severe herpes infection she developed after having her first kiss a year later. In the video’s comments, she explained that the other person didn’t know she had herpes.

Camilla Guldborg also showed hives that appeared on one of her arms and on her hand caused by the use of the medicine. She also commented that she had a sore throat.

Credit: Reproduction / tiktokDanish woman says she had severe herpes after having her first kiss in a year

The video had over 8.1 million views and led many to say that they would never kiss anyone again.

What is herpes?

There are two types of herpes – HSV 1 and HSV 2 – that enter the body through the moist skin of the mouth, penis, vagina and rectum. Both types can cause cold sores and genital herpes.

The infection is characterized by the appearance of painful ulcers at the site of infection, ranging from mild to severe. These blisters should not be pierced, as this can aggravate the injury.

As long as these pellets have a liquid content, they are infectious. When they rupture on their own, small wounds with crusts appear and then mucosal repair occurs, at which stage the disease is no longer contagious.

In addition to skin lesions, symptoms of cold sores can include swollen, irritated gums with small, painful sores in and around the mouth; sore throat and swollen glands, producing more saliva than normal; fever; dehydration; nausea and headaches.

When does herpes appear?

Most of the population may have a dormant form of the virus that causes herpes. When immunity is very low or when the person goes through a situation of physical or emotional stress, the virus can manifest itself. Even poor quality sleep can wake up herpes.

According to dermatologist Guilherme Modesto, the sun is an important triggering factor for the recurrence of lesions, in addition to alcohol, some infections and even food. “Dermatological aesthetic procedures can also favor the reappearance of the infection or even wake up the virus”, explains the doctor on his Instagram.

Once reactivated, herpes presents itself as follows:

initially there may be itching and burning where the lesions will appear;

then, small bubbles are formed, grouped together as in a bouquet on a reddened and swollen area;

the blisters burst, releasing virus-rich fluid and forming a sore. It is the most dangerous phase of disease transmission;

the wound begins to dry, forming a crust that will start healing;

the duration of the illness is about 5 to 10 days.

Credit: Reproduction / tiktokThe young woman also had a sore throat, one of the symptoms caused by the HSV-1 virus.

Treatment

According to the Ministry of Health, treatment should be guided by a dermatologist. It can be for local use (in the form of creams or solutions) or for oral use in the form of tablets.

When herpes episodes are very frequent, immunity must be stimulated and the events that triggered its reactivation must be avoided.