Flamengo beats Vélez again and advances to the Libertadores final

Flamengo is in the Copa Libertadores final. The red-black team beat Vélez Sarsfield, at Maracanã, by 2 to 1, in a comeback, and took another step in the fight for the tri of the continental competition. The positive result had, again, the brilliance of forward Pedro, who equalized and gave Marinho the second pass — Pratto opened the scoring.

On October 29, the Gávea team will face Athletico-PR — who eliminated Palmeiras — at Monumental de Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Coach Dorival Júnior’s men took the field with an advantage after the 4-0 rout in the first game, in Argentina. Thus, the aggregate score was 6-1.

This will be Rubro-Negro’s third decision in four years, the second in a row – they were champions in 2019, over River Plate, from Argentina, and took the runner-up last year, against Palmeiras. Fla lifted the Libertadores Cup also in 1981, when, later, it was world champion.

Watch Flamengo’s live

Pedro returns to be ‘the man’

Flamengo’s classification also had a historic mark from striker Pedro. He reached the 12th goal and became the top scorer in an edition of Libertadores. Previously, the record was shared by Zico, in 1981, and Gabigol, in 2021, with 11 goals.

In addition, Pedro equaled Zico and Bruno Henrique in Fla’s top scorers list in the history of the continental tournament. They have 16 and are second only to Gabigol, with 27

As if the “hat trick” in the first leg, in Buenos Aires (ARG), weren’t enough, the striker was once again Vélez Sarsfield’s nightmare at Maracanã. With a keen eye for goals, he left his own once again and tormented the Argentine defense, once again showing his credentials to coach Tite, who will call up the Brazilian team next Friday.

Who was wrong – Pablo hesitates

With David Luiz and Léo Pereira suspended, who formed Flamengo’s defense duo tonight were Fabrício Bruno and Pablo. The first played a safe game, while the second wavered in Vélez’s goal, letting Lucas Pratto get ahead and put it to the back of the net. In the end, the player scored the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside, after signaling the VAR.

Flamengo’s performance

Flamengo started the game at a slower pace, perhaps due to the large advantage built in Buenos Aires. With that, even with a limited team, Vélez took advantage of the gaps to make the 1-0 and cheer up their fans who attended the Maracanã in good numbers.

The goal conceded seems to have shaken Rubro-Negro, who woke up for the match and started to put pressure on, until reaching the tie in the first half.

In the final stage, the team returned with another atmosphere. Much more plundered, the team went up and completely involved Vélez Sarsfield, building the comeback and losing several chances to expand the score.

Velez’s performance

Vélez took to the field with a more compact midfield and in search of vertical advances. It was a different face of the first leg, at home, and more effective. Within some limitations, the visiting team found spaces and opened the scoring, with Pratto, an old acquaintance of the Brazilians.

On the return of the break, Vélez began to have a little more difficulty with Fla. The team tried to exploit shorter passes and inversions to get into the opposing defense, but without much success. In the defensive sector, Medina’s men took a nap and saw the opponent start to have a more constant presence near the area.

provocation and hope

Even before the ball rolled, Flamengo fans provoked Vélez fans with shouts of “eliminated”, in front of the advantage after the victory in the first game. On the Argentine side, on the other hand, many were optimistic about a turnaround.

Bolsonaro at Maracana

In the midst of a September 7 with electoral tones, Jair Bolsonaro closed the day at Maracanã. When appearing in one of the stands of the stadium, some red-blacks criticized the president, while others praised him.

open score

In the 21st minute, Vélez opened the scoring and cheered the crowd. Janson received on the left and crossed low to the middle of the area, and Pratto appeared to send it to the net.

Advances, but with scares

Flamengo managed to have the ball and even circled Vélez’s area, but, at the same time, saw the opponent get good plots, which left the red-black crowd tense.

reaction with Peter

In the final stretch of the first half, Dorival Júnior’s team seemed to have woken up, implemented pressure for a few minutes and reached the tie. After crossing on the right, Pedro anticipated the defense and, with his head, swung the net. It was his 12th goal in Libertadores. Thus, the striker equaled Zico and Bruno Henrique in the club’s artillery in the history of the competition.

new scenario

At the return of the break, Flamengo indicated a greater connection between the sectors, increased the marking and made good infiltrations in the opposing defense. Vélez, on the other hand, tried to work the ball with shorter passes in search of spaces.

comeback with a goal

Flamengo reached the turning point in which Pedro had, again, an essential participation. After the team recovered the ball in the middle, the striker gave a pen and served Marinho, who fixed it and hit a beautiful shot.

goal disallowed

Pablo scored the net in stoppage time, but the goal was ruled out by VAR, which gave the defender offside.

Harassment before the ball rolls

Image: Reproduction Twitter

Before the game, a Flamengo fan harassed ESPN reporter Jessica Dias, who was doing a live story on the outskirts of Maracanã. He underwent a trial at the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) of the stadium and was detained. ESPN and Rubro-Negro followed the case. The episode generated numerous negative reactions on social media.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 2 x 1 VÉLEZ SARSFIELD

Competition: Libertadores (semifinal)

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day and hour: September 7, 2022, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)

auxiliaries: Alejandro Molina (CHI) and Claudio Urrutia (CHI)

VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)

yellow cards: Filipe Luis, Vidal (FLA); Garayalde, Seoane, Brizuela (VEL)

red cards:-

goals: Pratto, from Vélez Sarsfield, at 21’/1º; Pedro, from Flamengo, at 41’/1ºT; Marinho, from Flamengo, at 22’/2nd

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas); Vidal (Pulgar), João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro (Diego Ribas) and Arrascaeta (Varela); Everton (Marine) and Peter. Technician: Dorival Junior

VÉLEZ SARSFIELD: Burian; Jara, De los Santos, Brizuela and Ortega; Garayalde, Cáseres (Seoane), Florentín (Julián Fernández), Janson (Santiago Castro) and Orellano (Osorio); Pratto (Walter Bou). Technician: Alexander Medina