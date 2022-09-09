Football Manager 2023 is announced; game will be released on PS5 | esports

Sports Interactive announced this Thursday (08), Football Manager 2023, the next title in its famous simulation franchise. The game will be released on November 8 for PC, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PlayStation 5, containing interesting news for fans of the series.

The title will mark the return of the franchise to two platforms, PlayStation and Apple devices. The PlayStation 5 version will be identical to the Xbox one and will be called FM23 Console to differentiate it from the others. The last time the series was on Sony devices was on PS Vita in 2013 with the release of Football Manager 2014 Classic.

The iPad, iPhone, Mac and Apple TV devices will again receive the Touch version, which returns to Apple’s platform after the 2022 edition has been left out. Users will be able to purchase FM23 through the Apple Arcade app. In addition to Apple platforms, the Touch version will also be available for purchase on Nintendo Switch.

Sports Interactive also revealed that competitions organized by UEFA will be fully licensed for the title. For the first time in the series, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and the European Super Cup will appear with their official names and logos.