Former Flamengo, Gustavo Henrique scores goal in Europa League

In the group B debut of UEFA Europa League, defender Gustavo Henrique, ex-Flamengo, scored his first goal on European soil. After a corner kick from Diego Rossi, who was negotiating with Rubro-Negro at the beginning of the year, the defender climbed higher than the back of Dynamo Kiev and headed for Fenerbahçe. Final score: 2 to 1.

Commanded by Jorge Jesus, the Turkish team entered the field with Atlay Bayindir, Gustavo Henrique, Attila Szalai, Luan Peres, Ferdi Kadioglu, Willian Arão, Miguel Crespo, Ezgjan Alioski, Joshua King, João Pedro and Diego Rossi. That is, formation used by “Mister” was 3-5-2.

”Gustavo Henrique and Luan Peres are being little used, as Dynamo Kiev does not exist offensively. However, Gustavo Henrique in attack is standing out. He was the protagonist in Fenerbahçe’s two main danger plays, including the goal. Willian Arão dictates the rhythm of the game, he missed a pass and another there, but he is a very influential guy in Jorge Jesus’ midfield”, said at the end of the first stage the commentator of ESPN.

Gustavo Henrique do Flamengo leaves

On July 25th, Gustavo Henrique signed the termination with Flamengo to play in Turkish football, more precisely at Fenerbahçe. Who indicated his hiring in European football was Jorge Jesus, who had commanded Gustavo in 2020 still for Flamengo.

In the Turkish team, the defender found Willian Arão, Flamengo’s companion for years. For Fla, there were 88 games and eight goals scored. In summary, Gustavo participated in the title Carioca, Supercopa, Recopa and Brasileiro 2020 and Supercopa and Carioca 2021.

Currently in the defensive system, Dorival has David Luiz, Pablo, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Rodrigo Caio, who is recovering from injury.

