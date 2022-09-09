Future FGTS will be used to purchase a home; know how

The federal government should soon authorize the future FGTS, which will work as the forecast of resources that the worker with a formal contract will have in accounts linked to the fund if he continues to be employed. The balances can be used to finance real estate in the program Green and Yellow Houseaimed at the poorest population.

The idea is to use the deposits that will be made by the employer in the worker’s FGTS account to calculate the income of people who want to acquire their own home. With this, the amounts will be blocked for the payment of the loan.

“Of course, the FGTS deposit cannot be characterized as income. But how do I expand the income capacity of families? When the bank understands that, outside the normal income, it has another component”, declared the national secretary of Housing of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), Alfredo dos Santos.

For example: if a family that earns R$2,000 commits about 22% of its income to housing financing, it will be able to pay R$440. But with the use of the future FGTS, the value of the installment can reach R$ 600, when added to the 8% of the FGTS deposited monthly, which, in this case, is equivalent to R$ 160.

But what if the worker is fired?

If the employee who bought a property with future use of the FGTS is fired, he himself will have to pay the total installment or he may lose it. According to the example mentioned above, the borrower who earned R$ 2 thousand will have to continue paying an installment of R$ 600, instead of R$ 440, the amount before leaving the company.

To avoid a systemic crisis, the Provisional Measure of the future FGTS – (MP) 1,107 – also intends to relaunch the Fundo Garantidor da Habitação Popular to cover default situations in the event of unemployment, in case the worker opts for the insurance option. The fund was launched in 2009 with resources from União, Banco do Brasil and Caixa.

When will the new rule go into effect?

According to the MDR secretary, the new regulation is still being prepared to be submitted to the FGTS Board of Trustees. According to Alfredo dos Santos, the forecast is that the new contracting model will reach 80,000 units in 2022, with a target of 330,000.

According to Caixa technicians, the objective is to focus on the low-income population of the program, with gains of up to R$ 4,800. Regarding the duration, the use of the future FGTS must be in force for less than 10 years, as there is a risk of default at the beginning of the contracts.

Finally, the worker who opts for the new modality will have future FGTS deposits blocked. If there is a dismissal, they will be interrupted, however, the installments will be incorporated into the outstanding balance if the borrower is unable to pay them.