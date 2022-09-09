Gabigol celebrates third Libertadores final for Flamengo: “Let’s prepare to the fullest” | Flamengo

The classification over Vélez Sarsfield stamped Flamengo’s passport to the Libertadores final. The decision will be the third for the Rio team in four years. Main character of the conquest in 2019, Gabigol lives a ‘marriage’ with the competition.

The attacker’s connection with Libertadores is special, especially when it comes to moments with the Flamengo shirt. Gabi is the top scorer in history, with 27 goals. In addition, he can become the Brazilian with the most goals in the competition.

The 27 for Flamengo added to the solitary goal with the Santos shirt makes Gabriel dream of passing former striker Luizão, who has 29. The grand final against Athletico, scheduled for October 29, is the striker’s chance to surpass this record. even this season.

In this edition, Flamengo is undefeated: 11 wins and one draw. Shirt 9 participated in 11: ten wins and one draw. In all, five goals and three assists. Gabi just didn’t go to the field precisely in the match that gave the spot to the final, since he was hanging and was spared by coach Dorival Júnior.

– Happy for another Libertadores final. It was our goal to compete for that title again and we did it. We will prepare ourselves to the fullest to try to bring this title to the Nation -, said Gabigol.

Gabigol in Flamengo Liberators 41 games 28 wins 8 draws 5 losses 27 goals 9 assists

Of the 27 goals for Flamengo in Libertadores, three were in the finals. In 2019, Gabigol was responsible for the two of the comeback over River Plate. In 2021, the striker scored the equalizing goal in the match against Palmeiras

Gabigol in Libertadores deeds King of America 2019 Top scorer in 2019 Top scorer in 2021 Best player in 2021

Flamengo and Athletico decide the Libertadores in a single game, on October 29, in Guayaquil. The Rio club has already started the preparation, and a representative went to Ecuador to start the mapping to define the logistics.

