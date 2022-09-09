Game of the animal: Former head of the Civil Police of Rio is arrested – 09/09/2022 – Daily life

Deputy Allan Turnowski, who headed the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro until March, was arrested this Friday (9) on suspicion of collaborating with contraventors of the animal game.

According to an investigation by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, Turnowski is accused of receiving bribes from the misdemeanor.

Deputy Antônio Ricardo Lima Nunes, former head of the General Homicide Department, was also searched and apprehended. He is a candidate for state deputy for Podemos.

Turnowski’s lawyer, Fernando Drumond, said he will position himself when he has access to the process.

Antônio Ricardo’s defense stated that “there is no involvement of him in criminal acts linked to illegal gambling offenders”.

“After 23 years fighting crime, without any blemish on his professional life, the defense clarifies that it respects the work carried out, but it does not match reality. note.

The Civil Police stated, in a statement, that it has not yet received the complaint, but said that it was in the current administration “that the three heads of the main factions of the misdemeanor, Rogério Andrade, Bernardo Bello and José Caruzzo Escafura, the ‘Piruinha’, were investigated and had their arrest warrants filed with the Court”.

Turnowski was secretary of the Civil Police during the Cláudio Castro (PL) administration, but left the position to run for federal deputy for the PL. One of his campaign slogans was the operation carried out in Jacarezinho in May 2021, in which 27 people were killed by the police — the number of victims in the favela was part of the delegate’s urn number.

The action is an offshoot of the investigation against delegate Marcelo Demétrio, arrested a year ago on charges of charging bribes to shopkeepers in Petrópolis. The 12 cell phones seized from the policeman, however, increased suspicions against him, including involvement with bookmaker Rogério Andrade and leaking information about the Marielle case.

In May of this year, inspector Vinicius de Lima Gomez, linked to Turnowski, was also targeted in Operation Caligula on suspicion of acting in favor of the bicheiro. According to a complaint from the Public Ministry, the agent “shows a peculiar closeness both with the alleged criminals working in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and with public agents who occupied the highest echelon of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police”.

“In the evidentiary material, there is a relevant and very significant volume of data that lends plausibility to the MP’s statement that the accused Vinícius is an emblematic character, especially because he floats with peculiar dexterity between the two poles of a troubled and inexplicable relationship of proximity existing between the police and organized crime”, says part of the complaint.

One of the accused in this operation is former PM Ronnie Lessa, accused of killing councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL) and her driver, Anderson Gomes. The investigation aimed to dismantle a scheme to protect a criminal organization specializing in gambling. Rogério Andrade was also the subject of an arrest warrant in this operation, and was on the run for three months.

Lessa and Turnowski worked together. The former PM acted as an attaché in the Civil Police in specialized police stations for the theft of cargo and weapons.

The closeness between the two appears in messages found on Lessa’s cell phone after her arrest in March 2019, sent by Vinicius Gomez.

“I’m with Allan, he sent you a hug”, says Gomez to Lessa, in a dialogue that took place two months after the councilwoman’s death. Lessa had not yet been arrested for the crime. The ex-PM replies: “Okay, send him another one”.

On his social networks, however, Turnowski publicized police actions against bicheiro. In May of this year, he shared news about the arrest warrant against Rogério Andrade and Bernardo Bello, another well-known criminal in the capital.

Turnowski built his career in the Civil Police with an “operational profile”, in the defense of confrontation with criminal factions.

He had already headed the Civil Police between 2009 and 2011, during the Sérgio Cabral administration. He left office at the time after being indicted on suspicion of leaking information about a Federal Police operation to an inspector targeted by the investigation. The case, however, was shelved at the request of the Public Ministry.

After suffering a certain ostracism in the corporation, he regained his prestige until he was appointed again to head the corporation by Cláudio Castro, as soon as the governor definitively assumed the position after the impeachment of Wilson Witzel.

Last September 7, Turnowski participated in President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign act on Copacabana beach. The delegate has a strong connection with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), seen as one of the guarantors of his appointment to the position in the Rio de Janeiro government.