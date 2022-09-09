Gasoline or ethanol? Calculation to do well when filling the tank

Fuel prices continue to fall in the country, oscillations that are the result of policies to cut taxes and recent reductions in values ​​practiced at Petrobras refineries. In the midst of this scenario, many drivers do not know which one it’s more worth it.

to compare the Gasoline as ethanol and find out which is more advantageous, there is a very simple formula. She considers that the price of biofuel cannot exceed 70% of the price of the oil derivative to compensate.

In other words: when ethanol costs up to 70% of the price of gasoline, it is better to fill up with it. When the result is above this percentage, it is worth opting for the second.

formula to calculate

Check out the instructions to make this account and get the best when filling up:

Using a simple calculator, enter the price per liter of alcohol; Tap the split sign; Enter the value of gasoline; Press the equal sign.

If the result is less than 0.7, choose ethanol. If it is larger, fill the tank with gasoline. See some examples: