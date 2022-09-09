Gatito expresses support for Rafael, from Botafogo, after injury: ‘Every group is closed with him. Anyone who doesn’t like him is crazy

Undergoing surgery on the face, Rafael received the solidarity of comrades from the Botafogo. one of them was Kitty Fernándezwho praised the right-back and said he understood the situation well.

– For me, who already had an injury and was stopped for a long time, who was going to come back and other things happened, I can feel what he is feeling. I can understand what’s going through his head. Every group is closed with him, everyone likes him, whoever doesn’t like Rafael is crazy (laughs). He might not even talk to you, because of his history, where he played, but he surprised me a lot with his humility and simplicity. He’s a very sweet guy in the cast. We know he went well with the surgery, he’ll be back with us soon. I already talked to him after the game. He knows what I went through, he saw me, he already knows what he has to do – said Gatito, to the “Charla Podcast”.

– He’s still going to blow up, he’s got a lot of ball, he’s very smart. Playing away helps in the tactical part, the reading of the game you have is very good, it makes work a lot easier. And it’s very Botafogo – recalled the goalkeeper.

Gatito Fernández also told an interesting episode of Rafael’s time at Botafogo.

– Last year we had a barbecue at his house, the whole team, after accessing Serie B. I had never been to a barbecue that had two barbecues inside one. There was one upstairs with music and another downstairs, where there was a footvolley court. People didn’t want to leave, worse than he didn’t let them go either, they said they had a room there. The staff stayed. There was a partner who went to the sauna, pool, play, sleep, game rooms. It was Disney. His house is Disney – joked Gatito.