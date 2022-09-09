Genial/Quaest Research in MG: Zema follows the leader and Kalil grows – Politics

Zema leads with 47% of voting intentions; Kalil has grown and has 28% (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press/Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) A new survey by Genial/Quaest, released this Friday (9/9), points out that governor Romeu Zema (Novo) has 47% of voting intentions in the dispute for the government of Minas. Then the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appears with 28%.

Compared to the survey released in August, Kalil grew above the margin of error. In the previous poll, the former mayor appeared with 24% of voting intentions. Governor Zema registered 46% in the previous survey, oscillating within the margin of error.

In third place is Carlos Viana (PL), with 2%. In the last survey, Viana had 6%. The other candidates add up to 4%. White and null votes reach 7%; undecided, 11%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Romeo Zema (New): 47%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 28%

Carlos Viana (PL): 2%

Senate

State deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) leads the race for Minas Gerais’ seat in the Senate poll in the 2022 elections. With 21% of voting intentions, Cleitinho is ahead of Alexandre Silveira (PSD), the current senator, who appears in the survey with 12%.

With a margin of error of two percentage points, more or less, the candidate is on a level similar to Marcelo Aro (PP), who appears with 10%.

Pastor Altamiro Alves (PTB) and Sara Azevedo (PSOL) appear with 4%. Bruno Miranda (PDT) has 2%; Irani Gomes (PRTB) 1%. The other candidates did not score.

White and null votes reach 20%; undecided, 25%.

The survey was carried out between the 3rd and 6th of September and involved 2,000 respondents aged 16 and over in Minas Gerais. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2 percentage points.

The research was registered with the TSE under the numbers MG-09401/2022 and BR-06180/2022.