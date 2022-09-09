“Given free signal”; Clube do Qatar takes advantage of the window and prepares a big offer to remove Rony from Palmeiras

The striker’s staff has already positioned itself and Palmeiras should receive an official proposal in the coming days

This Thursday (8), it came to light that a key piece of the palm trees has great chances of leaving the Alamedas. According to a report by journalists Daniel Bocatto and Vladimir Bianchini, Rony is in the sights of a team from Qatar and the first conversations have already been launched.

The agents of the shirt number 10 of Palestra have been in talks with the Arab club for about two months and the values ​​offered are around 12 or 15 million euros (around R$63 and 78 million). However, according to the report on the aforementioned portal, Rony’s staff has already given a free signal for the proposal to be presented to Palmeiras, however, Alviverde’s management says that no contact has been made.

Ron’s departure could happen at any time, as the transfer window in Qatar is open and should end on September 15th. Rústico arrived in 2020 and in its first steps in the alviverde were surrounded by suspicion, however, the player promoted a turnaround and became fundamental to the strength of Palmeiras.

With the Sacred Mantle of the Greatest Champion of Brazil, Rony played in 149 matches and scored 42 goals. He marked his name in the history of Palmeiras by winning two Libertadores, two Campeonatos Paulistas, one Copa do Brasil and one Recopa Sudamericana.