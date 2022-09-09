Globo opens more than 500 jobs in technology; see how to sign up

THE Globe is looking for more professionals for the technology team. There are 500 effective vacancies and 100 internships. The company has expanded its digital strategy, mainly on the Globoplay platform, where it gathers all TV content and other exclusives.

Registration is now open. Candidates can be of different levels, from technical to senior. All vacancies available at the moment are on Globo’s page at Gupy. There you can search by job type, job location and area.

Globo Technology

The job openings are for the Digital Hub, Infrastructure, Information Security and Corporate Strategy & Architecture. Globo’s technology professionals also work at the Content Operations and Distribution Hub.

With the growth of the Globoplay platform, created in 2015, the company works to be one of the main video streaming channels in Brazil. That is why Globo is increasingly betting on digital strategy and today more than a third of professionals are in the technology area.

When searching for available positions, candidates find opportunities for developer, data scientist, product owner (PO), designer, data engineer, software architect, devops, business architect and agilist, information security, database , infrastructure and cloud.

Candidates can click on the vacancies to check the requirements of each position. All of them have a quick description, in addition to the responsibilities and duties of the position, as well as the requirements and qualifications required.

The selection process is 100% remote. Therefore, the company accepts candidates from anywhere in Brazil and the world. Despite this, most of the vacancies indicate the availability to work in Rio de Janeiro. Some options are remote work. Globo did not disclose salaries for technology positions.

Anyone who wants to register and participate in the selection process can access Globo’s page on Gupy, register and follow the steps indicated by the platform.