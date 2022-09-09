Globo presenter lives romance with producer | Column Fábia Oliveira

It is not new that the column has been investigating a love story that takes place behind the scenes of a famous TV Globo show. A married presenter is jumping the fence with a producer of the attraction. Romance is not exactly new. The presenter in question even presented his lover with a beautiful puppy. The name of the animal is the affectionate nickname by which the girl calls the boy.

As soon as it learned the details of this extramarital relationship, the column sought out the communication company to discover the procedures taken regarding internal relationships. In a statement, TV Globo stated that it “does not comment on issues related to compliance” and that any and all reports of abuse are investigated by the house.

“The company does not tolerate abusive behavior in its teams and maintains an open channel for reporting violations of its Code of Ethics. Any situation in disagreement with the rules is carefully investigated as soon as it comes to the knowledge of the company. In its Code of Ethics, Globo undertakes to investigate, ensure the confidentiality of complaints, not comment on the findings and take appropriate measures,” the statement concluded.

The presenter’s wife is still unaware of her husband’s jump around. The column will not publicly expose the novel, even out of respect for this woman. But if she wants to know her lover’s identity, just Zap this six-reader columnist.

See more: