Government of Pernambuco confirms payment of bonus with funds from Fundeb this Friday (09)

Fifteen days after receiving an allowance with money from the Fundef precatory, teachers from the state network of Pernambuco won this Friday (09) another financial benefit. This time it is with funds from Fundeb.

The bonus, called Valoriza Educação by the state government, will be deposited in the teachers’ account, information confirmed by the Pernambuco Administration Department.

Governor Paulo Câmara should announce the payment this Thursday (08). R$ 350 million will be transferred. In addition to teachers, other professionals in the administrative sectors linked to the State Department of Education will receive the extra money.

In early August, at an event at the Pernambuco Convention Center, in Olinda, Greater Recife, the Chief Executive had informed the category that the transfer would be on September 10.

Retirees do not earn the allowance. Only those who are active are entitled to the benefit. This includes permanent faculty and those with temporary contracts.

In 2021, the allowance, called Valoriza Fundeb, was paid in two stages. In December they received teachers. In January of this year, professionals from the administrative sectors gained.

Also last year, according to the state government, the lowest bonus paid was R$ 5 thousand and the highest, R$ 15 thousand, for permanent teachers. The values ​​vary according to the professional’s title and the workload they work.

Among the temporary, the values ​​ranged from R$ 1.4 thousand to R$ 5.7 thousand.

THE NEW FUNDEB

Fundeb was created in 2007. About 90% of the fund’s resources come from municipal and state taxes. The Union, until then, was responsible for the 10% complementation.

Novo Fundeb increases the Union’s share in the fund from 10% to 23%. The expansion will be gradual. In 2021 it was 12%. In 2022, 15% and in 2023, 17%. The percentage reaches 19% in 2024, 21% in 2025 and, finally, 23% in 2026.

Novo Fundeb (the previous one was extinguished in December 2020) also underwent changes regarding the destination of the funds received. Now, at least 70% of the Fund’s values ​​must be invested in the payment of basic education professionals. Before, the minimum was 60%.