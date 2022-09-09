Government regulates subsidy for granting credit in home financing – Notícias

The federal government regulated the use of resources from the General Budget of the Union — allocated through a parliamentary amendment — to grant subsidy to credit operations to individuals, in popular housing programs, with the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) .

The regulation was published in the Official Gazette this Monday (8). The idea is to expand access to housing financing, by reducing the down payment required from the borrower. The benefit will be intended for families with a gross monthly income of up to R$4,400 and can be used only once per property or per beneficiary.

Caixa Econômica Federal will be responsible for the operational management of resources. For this, the bank will receive, as remuneration, the value of 0.5% of the amount transferred.

The resources used are from the General Budget of the Union (OGU), specifically contributed through parliamentary amendments, and will benefit families from Groups 1 and 2 of the Casa Verde and Yellow Program (gross monthly family income limited to R$ 4,400.00).

For this exercise, under the terms of the Annual Budget Law for 2022, approximately R$ 9.16 million was contributed by the bench of the State of Amapá for this purpose. The amount will be disbursed later this month to Caixa Econômica Federal responsible for the operational management of the resource.

Subsequently, the subsidy will be available to benefit families in the municipality for a maximum period of 2 years, counting from the conclusion of the construction works of the enterprise.

















future FGTS













A government proposal to make it possible to use future FGTS deposits in real estate financing installments through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program was sent to the National Congress in a provisional measure that was converted into law at the end of August 2022.

Now, the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) is studying the use of future FGTS deposits. The regulation is still being prepared by the folder and will be sent to the FGTS Board of Trustees for consideration. The idea is that the FGTS installments to be paid by the employer — the so-called future FGTS — are used to buy a house in popular housing programs.

With the new rule, citizens will be able to rely on future FGTS deposits to increase their ability to pay, if necessary, to finance their own home. However, if the worker is fired, he will continue with the debt and will have to bear the full cost of the installments.





According to the ministry, the decision to use future deposits from the linked FGTS account is exclusive to the worker, in case he needs to complement the payment capacity to obtain housing financing. The MDR also states that workers will not be required to use the funds during a mortgage contract through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program.

“If the beneficiary chooses to use future FGTS deposits, there will be no change in the interest rate on housing financing, since the program’s interest is fixed. The risk of the operations will be assumed by the financial agents. The public housing policy only offers the use of resources from the worker’s FGTS linked account as an option to facilitate their access to housing financing,” the ministry said in a note.





FGTS for payment of late installments

In May 2022, the measure that allows using the FGTS to pay up to 12 late installments of real estate financing began to take effect. The worker can use the balance of the fund’s accounts to negotiate the payment of up to 80% of the housing financing installments in arrears. The condition is limited to 12 installments, consecutive or not.

The debt negotiation by the FGTS will be valid until December 31 of this year. After this period, it will return to the previous condition, in which the balance can be used to pay installments when there are up to three installments in arrears.





How to negotiate overdue installments using the FGTS

• The worker must look for the bank where he made the housing loan and request the use of his FGTS to deduct up to 80% of each installment, with a limit of 12 installments in arrears.





Conditions





• The appraisal value of the property must be up to R$ 1.5 million;

• The worker must have three years of work under the FGTS regime, uninterrupted or not. Remembering that it is not necessary to have an active employment contract;

• You cannot own another property in the municipality where you work or reside;

• Cannot have other active financing in the Housing Finance System (SFH).