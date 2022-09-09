Grêmio lineup: Edilson returns to training, and Renato starts to assemble the starting lineup | Guild

Grêmio did this Thursday afternoon in the first training session of the week closed to the press. Renato released only part of the warm-up, led by physical trainer Reverson Pimentel. Edilson is recovered from knee pain and is available to play against Vasco. The novelty in CT Luiz Carvalho was the presence of former player and champion of Libertadores in 2017, Léo Moura.

Renato started designing his first team since returning to Grêmio. Until then, there were two training sessions under the command of the coach with access allowed to the press. However, in none of them there was an outline of a possible starting lineup. Until the day of the game, training will be without the presence of journalists.

The good news is that Edilson trained normally this afternoon. On Tuesday, the side had to leave work, still at the beginning, after feeling pain in his right knee. On Wednesday, he didn’t even come down to the lawn. But when performing an imaging test, he had no diagnosed injury. Recovered, he must go to the game next Sunday.

The different face at CT Luiz Carvalho was Léo Moura. The former side passed through Tricolor, worked with Renato Portaluppi and was champion of the Libertadores in 2017.

In the medical department are Kannemann, who is recovering from a grade 2 muscle injury in his left calf, Ferreira, with a strain on his left thigh, Nicolas, a muscle injury in his left calf, and Janderson, with two fractured vertebrae.

On the morning of this Friday, the players do the penultimate training session before the next appointment. Tricolor hosts Vasco da Gama, at Arena, for the 29th round of Serie B, starting at 4pm. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in third place, with 47 points, while Cruz-Maltino is right behind, with 45.