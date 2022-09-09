Grêmio lineup: Renato commands penultimate training and defines team to face Vasco | Guild

Grêmio performed at CT Luiz Carvalho this Friday morning for the penultimate day of activity before the confrontation against Vasco, next Sunday. Again, Renato released only the warm-up part to the journalists. The starting line-up is defined, but the coach remains a mystery about the lineup.

The 11 players who will start the next duel were chosen in Thursday’s training, which was also open to the press only in the warm-up.

Despite the mystery, the defense shouldn’t have any big surprises. Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa should be the chosen formation to act behind.

Doubts are from the middle to the front. Renato can choose to keep the tripod with Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz. However, he has the option of entering Lucas Leiva or Thaciano. In this case, the Colombian would be the most likely to lose his spot on the team. Thiago Santos, an athlete trusted by the coach, still runs on the outside.

1 of 1 Renato commands the penultimate training session before the game against Vasco — Photo: João Victor Teixeira Renato commands the penultimate training session before the game against Vasco — Photo: João Victor Teixeira

On offense, changes are unlikely. Diego Souza continues as the team’s striker, Biel on the right and Guilherme on the left. But if that’s the composition, the coach is left without many options for points on the bench, since Janderson and Ferreira are in the medical department.

The probable Grêmio has Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Campaz (Lucas Leiva or Thaciano); Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

When the players went down to the CT lawn this morning, Lucas Leiva had a long conversation with the assistant coach, Alexandre Mendes. The midfielder is one of the more experienced players and leader of the squad and who can regain space with Renato after going to the reserve with Roger.

The Grêmio cast is already moving to the hotel this Friday, after training. The commander asked for the concentration to be brought forward to two days before departure.

Grêmio receives Vasco next Sunday, at the Arena, in a match valid for the 29th round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The ball rolls from 4pm. Tricolor is third, with 47 points, while the opponent is fourth, with 45.