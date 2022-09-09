Grêmio x Vasco: titles, National Team and 90’s Cup mark the trajectory of friends Renato and Jorginho | Brazilian series b

Many coincidences mark the meeting between Renato Portaluppi and Jorginho, this Sunday, in Grêmio x Vasco. The two were hired respectively to take the clubs to access, commanded the first training session on Tuesday and debut on Sunday in clubs that have already had – with due proportion – success as a player and coach.

+ See the complete classification of the Brazilian Series B

The relationship between Renato and Jorginho, however, begins long before Sunday’s game. Contemporary, they emerged for football in the early 1980s, were opponents several times, but also played together in Flamengo and the Seleção, were champions of the 1987 Copa União and the 1989 Copa América (Jorginho did not enter the field on Monday) and played in the 1990 World Cup. Although they have very different personalities, they are friends to this day.

– Jorginho has been a friend for a long time, we played together in Flamengo, in the Brazilian national team. We were champions together at Flamengo in a team. I’m really rooting for him as a coach, we always talk, especially at the end of the year, that there’s Zico’s “naked game”. He’s a person I like a lot, I’m rooting for him, but not on Sunday – Renato told “Zero Hora”.

1 of 4 Jorginho, Renato Gaúcho, Vasco vs Grêmio — Photo: Alexandre Durão/GloboEsporte.com Jorginho, Renato Gaúcho, Vasco x Grêmio — Photo: Alexandre Durão/GloboEsporte.com

+ Jorginho promises impact on Vasco’s side: “They will increase production”

In his official presentation, this Wednesday, Jorginho also spoke about his friend and recalled the partnership in his playing days.

– We played together, it was a wonderful period. The 1987 team was, for me, one of the best teams I had the opportunity to play with. I spent all of them with Renato, receiving none, because he was very hungry, dribbling all of them – joked Jorginho.

– But as we played with a 4-4-2, with two forwards, and Renato was one of the forwards, at times Bebeto fell by my side, which made it easier for me to pass. Bebeto did that very well. We have a great friendship, great respect, a winning guy as a player and as a coach, he has already had important achievements. I’m in this process, I have some achievements. So, I’m in this process and very happy to be in this moment, to debut in a very important game for Renato and for me, two teams that are constantly attending the G-4 and that will remain. I’m sure these teams will go up – he added.

Last year, Renato and Jorginho recalled stories of when they played together

Last year, in an interview with Globo Esporte, Jorginho even recalled a situation in which the Flamengo group, including him, met in the locker room to complain that Renato Gaúcho did not release the ball. And they ended up hearing a scolding from Zico.

– I would go up a lot on the right, and Renato ended up taking a little space from me… We had a meeting, but that boy thing, and said: ‘Renato ‘is’ holding the ball a lot and such. Then, we took a ‘hard’ from Zico. Zico said: ‘Let Renato do what he knows how to do and you have to run’. And that’s literally what we did – revealed Jorginho, laughing, remembering the story.

In addition to Flamengo, where they played together, between 1987 and 1988, Jorginho and Renato Gaúcho were together in the Brazilian team on several occasions. In 1989, for example, they were part of the group that helped Brazil end a long fast in the Copa América, played in the country.

2 of 4 Highlight of Jorginho and Renato Gaúcho in the Brazilian team, before the 90 World Cup — Photo: Arquivo / CBF Highlight of Jorginho and Renato Gaúcho in the Brazilian team, before the 90 World Cup — Photo: Arquivo / CBF

Renato was a starter at the beginning of the campaign, but Jorginho did not enter the field. The winger suffered an injury to the collateral ligament in his right knee two days before the start of the Copa América. It was not officially called off, as the Seleção would play the qualifiers days after the Copa América and Jorginho was in Lazaroni’s plans. However, he was released to travel to Germany to agree with Bayer Leverkusen, on his return to Brazil he was treated at Flamengo and did not enter the field in the competition.

The following year, Renato and Jorginho went together to Italy to compete in the World Cup. The side started, while Renato played just a few minutes, and the Seleção fell to Argentina in the round of 16.

Contemporary as players, Renato and Jorginho started their respective careers as a coach in the early 2000s. And part of their trajectory as coaches goes through São Januário.

Interestingly, Renato Gaúcho is the coach who most commanded Vasco in the 21st century. There were 133 games. The second is precisely Jorginho, with 97 matches. The new coach of the Rio de Janeiro team, who has a contract until the end of Serie B (10 matches), said he wants to try to break the mark of Sunday’s friend and opponent.

– A very great satisfaction for me, I plan to stay here for a long time, I want to surpass Renato. The goal is naturally long-term, not staying here for just two months,” he said.

3 of 4 Highlight of Renato Gaúcho and Jorginho in Flamengo, 1987 — Photo: Disclosure / @1981antigo Highlight of Renato Gaúcho and Jorginho in Flamengo in 1987 — Photo: Disclosure / @1981old

Duo achieved rare feat in Vasco

In addition to being the two coaches who most commanded Vasco this century, Renato and Jorginho achieved something rare in São Januário. Start and end a season as coach of the Rio de Janeiro team.

Renato achieved the feat in 2006. In his first spell at the club, he commanded Vasco between 2006 and 2007. Jorginho, in turn, spent the entire 2016 season at the head of the Rio team.

In addition to them, in the 21st century, only Dorival Junior, in 2009, managed to start and finish a season ahead of Vasco.

Renato wins in direct confrontation

As opponents, on the edge of the field, Renato and Jorginho faced each other eight times. The Grêmio coach has a favorable record.

According to surveys by the websites “o gol” and “Zero Hora”, Renato Gaúcho won four times, all under the command of Grêmio. There were also two draws and two wins for Jorginho.

4 of 4 Renato Gaúcho, coach — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Renato Gaúcho, coach — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

One of Jorgino’s victories over Renato was precisely in a duel between Vasco and Grêmio, for the 2018 Brazilian Championship, in São Januário. The team from Rio won 1-0, with a goal from Andrés Rios. The former side’s other victory was against Vasco de Renato Gaúcho, in 2006. At the time, Jorginho was in charge of América-RJ, which won 2-1 in the Campeonato Carioca.

On the other hand, Renato beat Jorginho against different opponents (Ponte Preta, Bahia, Ceará and Coritiba). In all of them he commanded the Grêmio.

The last meeting took place last year, in the 0-0 draw between Flamengo and Cuiabá, at Maracanã. After the match, Jorginho, then coach of the Mato Grosso team, celebrated the result and revealed the joke he played with Renato before the match.

– I said: “Not today. Today you will face Jorginho who played with you on the side, who scored a lot, was strong, organized. He’s not easy”. He even said he was going to face a neck meat. And that was it, because our team is extremely dedicated – said Jorginho, at the time.

Duels between Jorginho and Renato

América-RJ (Jorginho) 2 x 1 Vasco (Renato) – (2006)

Grêmio (Renato) 1 x 0 Ponte Preta (Jorginho) – (2013)

Ponte Preta (Jorginho) 1 x 1 Grêmio (Renato) – (2013)

Gremio (Renato) 1 x 0 Bahia (Jorginho) -(2017)

Ceará (Jorginho) 0 x 1 Gremio (Renato) – (2018)

Vasco (Jorginho) 1 x 0 Gremio (Renato) – (2018)

Grêmio (Renato) 2 x 1 Coritiba (Jorginho) – (2020)

Flamengo (Renato) 0 x 0 Cuiabá (Jorginho) – 2021

* Survey “O Gol” and “Zero Hora”

Coaches arrive for the final stretch of Serie B

Both Renato and Jorginho took charge of Grêmio and Vasco, respectively, at similar times for the clubs in the season. Despite the two occupy the G-4 of Serie B, they go through a period of turmoil in the competition. Both coaches are back for the final stretch of the championship, with a contract for just ten rounds.

Jorginho takes over Vasco betting that it stays for 2023

Roger Machado was four games without a win and was going through a crisis in the relationship between fans and team. The return of the tricolor idol recovers the good atmosphere and makes the Grêmio players embrace the players back to boost the team in the search for access.