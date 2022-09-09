Gugu Liberato’s daughter is hastily operated on after severe pain

Marina Liberato, 18, said that she had to undergo surgery in a hurry due to appendicitis. Gugu Liberato’s daughter felt severe pain while at school.

“I ended up in the hospital. I wanted to explain to you. Yesterday my belly started to hurt a lot in class. I went to the school infirmary, and they saw that I had an infection in my bladder. It wasn’t even that. But they told me to go to the doctor to see if I had appendicitis. Turns out that was it. I had my appendix out, all of that in one day,” she said in stories posted on Instagram.

Then Marina said that the operation was successful and she looks great after the episode. “I had to have the surgery, but it was super great. The doctors were super nice, friendly. Now I’m recovering. There was a woman there who had her appendix out and was hospitalized for six days. I got it right at the beginning, so I didn’t have any problems” , said.

The presenter’s daughter even sent a message to those who feel intense pain in the belly region. “If you have a stomachache, please go to the doctor, because sometimes it can be very serious. Catching at the beginning of any illness is always better,” she said.

She also spoke about the fear of drawing blood while in the hospital, a fear that she also shares with her twin sister, Sofia Liberato. In a screenshot of the conversation on a messaging app, Marina wrote: “I just made our nightmare”. The sister asked, “My God, what have you done?”

Then Marina commented: “I sent this photo to Sofia because we are terrified of drawing blood”. On her Instagram profile, Sofia left a message. “Glad you’re better,” she said.