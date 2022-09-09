Guns at Rock in Rio: Axl Sings ‘Knockin’ on Heavens Door’ with British Hat on Queen’s Death Day | Rock in Rio 2022

Axl Rose is not the same, but he makes up for the difficulty in the highs with imposing bass, long solos by Slash and the repertoire loved by fans. Those who did not expect the miracle of seeing Guns from 1991 even had reason to leave satisfied to see the one from Rock in Rio 2022.

The only surprise of the show was the big hat and the shirt with the flags of Great Britain that Axl wore when singing “Knockin’ on heaven’s door”, by Bob Dylan. The special visual and lyrics about “knocking on heaven’s door” indicate a reference to Queen Elizabeth’s death, even though he didn’t mention her name.

They played for two and a half hours at the main show at Palco Mundo this Thursday (8).

Axl has been like this for many years, but the combination of the blasted voice with endless solos seemed a little more difficult for the audience this Thursday. At the beginning of the encore, when they played “Patience”, a good part of the audience had already lost their patience and holes appeared not far from the stage.

The band took the stage with only 5 minutes of delay, great mark considering the time zone of Axl Rose.

Slash, from Guns N’ Roses, plays guitar at Rock in Rio concert

This is already the fifth Guns show at Rock in Rio. With the exception of 1991, whenever Axl takes the stage there is a collective shock to see and hear how he is today. That’s why the atmosphere is of apathy at the entrance, in “It’s So Easy”.

The 60-year-old vocalist seems resigned to the loss of highs and tries to improve the bass of this beginning, which also has “Mr. Brownstone” and “Chinese Democracy”, still in a lukewarm mood.

Then he tries to drop the treble with uneven results. Some songs are so beloved by the audience that they are impossible to miss. “November Rain”, the show’s best moment, is one of them. “Welcome to the Jungle” is another – reinforced with an unconventional solo from Slash.

Guns Performs Acoustic Version of “Patience”

He trusts his colleague so much that sometimes the show feels like a performance by Slash with some solos by Axl – if you count the time of each one it shouldn’t be that different.

Sometimes he catches up to the grades, but at what cost? In “Live and let die” and “Civil War”, for example, the high note comes with a face of physical pain and a suffering timbre, the famous duck voice.

In “Civil War” the voice is still nasal and breathless as ever, and even so Axl makes an effort, dances with one foot and manages to excite the audience.

Axl Rose wore a shirt printed with a photo of two samba dancers from the back, with blue and yellow ornaments. It was no more bizarre than that of bassist Duff McKagan, with the phrase “Only God and Jiu Jitsu can save”.

The stage also had a blue and yellow flag, but in this case it was in support of Ukraine – the flag also appeared on the screen as Slash performed a solo on Jimi Hendrix’s “Machine Gun”.

Except for these details, the news are the first two tracks of the group since 2008. “Absurd” and “Hard Skool” came out last year, but they are leftovers from the time of the album “Chinese Democracy”. The public received it coldly.

At the beginning of the show, he says a word that sounds like “Brasilia” right before greeting the audience (“It’s good to see you”). It is unclear if he meant “Brazilians”, if he misnamed the country as “Brasilia”, or thought he was in the wrong city.

Anyway, the pronunciation causes embarrassment in the audience, with people correcting: “It’s Brazil”. At the end of the show, he said the name of Rio de Janeiro correctly. There all right.

