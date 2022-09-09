Guns N ‘Roses asks for stoppage of the zip line at Rock in Rio during show; Toy remains the most popular at the festival

in the second week of Rock in Rio, which starts this Thursday, the zip line continues to be the most popular toy at the festival. On this very hot afternoon in Rock City, the schedule to go down the cables that give a privileged view to the Mundo Stage sold out in 20 minutes. Main attraction of the night, Guns and Roses has already asked to stop the zipline during its programming.

The week before, Justin Bieber and Post Malone had also made the same request.

Marusa Ventorini 57, Mirella Ventorin 27, Flavia Ventorini 46 and Renato Duarte 33: frustrated at not being able to play on the zipline Photo: Gabriela Medeiros

In the midst of the audience, a family came from Espírito Santo to enjoy the first Rock in Rio, all looking forward to a time on the much sought after zip line. Arriving at the door more than an hour after opening the gates, they failed to make an appointment.

– We didn’t make it today, but Saturday we will return to the festival and we will not give up, we will try again – says Mirella Ventorin.

Bianca secured her spot on the zip line Photo: Gabriela Medeiros

Bianca Pestana, 34, was one of the lucky ones who got a time on the ride. In her second edition of Rock in Rio, she tells the secret:

– I ran to get there on time and it was worth it. My goal this year was to get time.

A fan of Guns N ‘Roses, she says that she came on the 8th just for the band and shares, with a smile on her face, the joy of still getting a toast at the end of the ride’s descent:

– I had a beer, right? Mine and someone else’s who didn’t want it there (laughs).

Also doing well were the people who own Rock in Rio Club, who usually enter a few minutes before the gates open to the general public. In all, with the entry of this group, there was only time available for the zipline for about 50 minutes.