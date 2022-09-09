Guns N’ Roses show tires Axl Rose, but not Slash

Age comes to everyone. But when you get on stage in front of hundreds of thousands of people, it’s pretty obvious. Axl Rose, lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, showed that he’s not getting any younger.

During the band’s concert at Rock in Rio 2022, this Thursday, 8th, Axl presented a “radical grandpa” vibe: shirt with scandalous print, thinning hair, little belly marking the shirt, jeans and shoes? And apparent physical exertion.

Singing wasn’t exactly easy for the rock star. During the first few songs, the voice seemed to come out with effort, and Axl showed a serious expression to sing. To fans, he apologized: “‘I tried to keep the cough in line.”

As the show progressed, the physical demands became more evident. Sweating profusely, Axl was panting between verses. In “Welcome to the Jungle”, the moans felt like a gasp for air.

During the following songs, Axl Rose seemed to take it in stride, and showed a better voice. But every now and then, he still seemed to need to stop for a breath, and compose himself.

The 1980s were 40 years ago!

It’s not for nothing that Axl Rose shows advanced age. After all, he is already 60 years old. Let’s face it, there are some very difficult activities with advancing age. Axl is still the most trying in the band: he walks back and forth, dancing and rocking the crowd. He also advanced the look – haircut and clothes – to something more expected for his age.

Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Frank Ferrer (drums) don’t have the same “grandpa” energy as Axl. Perhaps it’s the clothes, which have remained the same for decades – like Slash’s hair and top hat – that give the illusion of joviality. Maybe it’s the fact that they don’t move around as much on stage, or don’t need to sing – therefore, they don’t appear breathless.

Decades and decades of success

Something worth noting is the fact that Guns N’ Roses has been active for almost 40 years, since 1985. It’s not a short time. And it would be unrealistic to expect the Axl Rose who launched Appetite for Destruction at 25 still exist.

Over the last few decades, Axl has been very concerned and has spent a lot of energy creating one of the biggest bands in the world. It’s cool to see his evolution, as a person, alongside the band’s history. It’s been many years for both of them.

The future of Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses never seemed to be a band that makes plans for the future, or on an ongoing basis. Since 1987, they have released only six albums. the last of them, Chinese Democracy (2008), came out 15 years after the previous one. And it took another 14 years, since then, to release more new songs – and it was only two.

There is also the “yo-yo” factor of the members. The more classic lineup, with Axl, McKagan and Slash, is anything but constant. Slash, despite being one of the faces of the band, spent 20 years out of the lineup – and Duff was away for 17 years.

The truth is that the band is a little unstable. It is not possible to predict if this lineup will continue, if we will have new albums, if Axl Rose will do another tour. Maybe they do all of that. Or maybe the singer decides it’s time to get some rest. Maybe, come back in another decade, as you like to do. An enigma.

