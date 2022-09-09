“He doesn’t have the slightest bit of respect”; ‘Controversial’ VAR referee for the game against Flamengo returns to Allianz and Palmeiras get annoyed with the CBF

Palmeiras welcomes Juventude this Saturday (10th) to try at least to maintain a 7-point lead in the lead and also to forget about the painful elimination in the Copa Libertadores semifinals against Athletico Paranaense.. However, fans who go to Allianz Parque will have reasons to suffer. That’s because one of the referees who were chosen to command the duel between São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul has already damaged Verdão a little less than a month ago.

In the duel against Flamengo, held on August 21, the video referee Pablo Ramon Gonçalves, did not recommend that Ramon Abatti Abel come to the VAR booth to analyze a clear penalty by Vidal on Gómez in the last move of the match, which could have given the triumph to Abel Ferreira’s team against their biggest rival at the time.

At the time, the professional let Ramon Abatti Abel restart the game before VAR checked the entire move. Therefore, the professional made a very serious refereeing error in the classic between the two most protagonists teams in national football at that moment. “Forget the cabin, forget the cabin! Goal shooting! Can you play, Pablo? Oh, Pablo! Too late. Speak to me, old man!” says Ramon Abatti, who soon after heard the person in charge of VAR give the following answer: “Calm down! Check complete, everything ok, you can finish (the VAR protocol)”replied Pablo Ramon Pinheiro.

Palmeiras fans revolted once again on the web with the choice of the referee in the VAR booth. Who also suffered from the criticism was President Leila Pereira. Palmeiras doesn’t have the least amount of strength behind the scenes of football. “The entities do not have the slightest respect for Palmeiras”, said one fan. “The system not only harms but also mocks”pondered a fanatic from Palmeiras. “We don’t want to see happy at the end of the year”, lamented another member of the crowd.

With President Leila Pereira, however, the criticism was heavier: “We have the worst president in Brazilian football bringing all the divisions together. A complete incompetent who thinks a football club is just like her loan shark companies. Her money will never buy the respect she is so obsessed with getting.”, fired a member of the Verdão crowd. They saw that Palmeiras is adrift. That’s the truth, friends. Leila Pereira makes me miss Galiotte, lamented a fanatic from Palmeiras. It really doesn’t take any effort for us to steal. “We don’t have backstage, I even bet that we are a laughingstock in the corridors of South American and Brazilian entities” asked a fan.