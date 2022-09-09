Health project: what you need to resume exercise at home – Vogue

+



Bike Exercise (Photo: Arquivo Vogue/ Pedro Napolinário)

Whether to lose weight, gain lean mass or just move the body, it takes planning to exercise in the midst of a busy routine. With the end of the year 2022 approaching, it’s time to catch up on the health project.

Resuming training may not be the easiest task, but it becomes more pleasurable when we identify the sport that we like the most and the times that fit into the schedule. For those who do exercises at home, you need to think of a suitable place to practice. For example, functional workouts are very dynamic, so it’s interesting that you have a bigger space to enjoy more. For yoga, there is no need for such large environments.

Finally, choose the equipment you need to practice the physical exercise you like best. Below, we’ve listed some items to help you work out at home.

Bike spinning, Kikos (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

The Kikos F5 Spinning Bike allows great performance in Indoor Cycle practice. Simulates various pedaling situations, aiming to improve breathing capacity and endurance. Buy at this link

Sneakers 461, New Balance (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

Mesh and synthetic upper fabric. Lightweight rubber sole. Buy at this link

Echo Dot Alexa (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Use your voice to play special workout playlists with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. You can play music throughout your home with compatible Echo devices in different rooms with the help of multi-room music. Buy at this link

Blue Fixed Bench, Polimet (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

Developed especially for those who like to perform exercises with free weight, the Fixed Bench was made with modern design and high quality material, which makes it much more durable. It has a soft seat, which helps in the practice of exercises, covered with resistant fabric and easy to sanitize. To complete, it has a variation of about 25 exercises. You can practice various localized exercises such as arms, chest, shoulders, back, among others. Buy at this link

Mat kit + Dumbbells 2kg + Shin guards 3 kg Fitness Bodybuilding Gym (Photo: Reproduction)

Kit with mat, 2kg dumbbells and 3kg shin guards. Perfect for workouts at home or at the gym. Buy at this link

Water bottle, CamelBak (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

Your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 10 hours. Buy at this link

Set of Mini Exercise Tracks, Vollo Sports (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

Training accessory. They help with weight training exercises. Ideal for training at home. Buy at this link

Yoga mat, Yogateria (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

Can be used outdoors – in nature, beach, grass, rocks or indoors – with or without shoes. Buy at this link

Swiss Ball, Natural Fitness (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

With great resistance and super durable material, whatever your activity. Buy at this link

Leggings, Adidas (Photo: Reproduction / Amazon)

Sports leggings made from sustainable cotton. Buy at this link

Top Seamless, Puma (Photo: Playback / Amazon)

Seamless top with Y-back for comfort and freedom of movement. Buy at this link

