Healthy nails, skin and hair? It is best to avoid these foods.

sWe eat what we eat, we’ve all heard it said. Sometimes we don’t take it so seriously. If you don’t have healthy skin, nails and hair, it’s probably because of the food you’re eating. Going on a diet with excessively processed ingredients turns out to be harmful.

“They are usually rich in unhealthy fats that end up contributing to making hair, skin and nails appear weaker”, explains doctor Alice Williams. And she even gives a concrete example.

“Excess sugar, for example, ends up causing collagen levels to drop. The result is a dry, more wrinkled skin,” he explains.

“This type of food turns out to be low in vitamins and minerals that are necessary to achieve healthier hair, nails and skin”, he continues. Vitamin C, for example, is an important source of collagen.

Processed foods are even the worst. Alice Williams explains which ones are the most harmful and what to consume with care:

– ‘fast food’ burgers and fries

– sugar-filled breakfast cereals

– processed cheese

– hotdogs

“You should bet on a diet with more fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains”, he continues.

